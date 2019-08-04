The Dothan National Ponytails all-stars won its second game in the Dixie Ponytails X-Play World Series in Hopkins County, Texas, on Sunday, defeating Virginia 14-1.
Kaleigh Heard had two hits and three RBIs and also was the winning pitcher in the circle in the four-inning game. Heard pitched the first two innings and allowed two hits and Maddie Norris pitched the final two innings and allowed one hit.
Charlee Chandler had two hits and two RBIs, while Tylaya Lingo and Norris each drove in two runs with a hit each.
Tionna Edwards had three hits and an RBI. Maya Swope, Mary Helen Mendheim, Jaslyn Andrews and Sara Harris each added an RBI.
Dothan was scheduled to play Sunday night against the host team Hopkins County.
Dixie Junior Boys: The Dothan Junior Dixie Boys all-stars had their second game in the World Series in Aiken, S.C., rained out on Sunday.
Dothan, which defeated North Carolina 13-5 in its opener on Saturday, is scheduled to play Mississippi at 10 a.m. on Monday. If Dothan wins, it would then play another game at 4 p.m. on Monday. Should Dothan lose, it would play at 1 p.m.
