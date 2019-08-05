The Headland 12U Dixie Majors all-star team fell to Georgia 2-0 in extra innings late Sunday night at the World Series in Ruston, La. and the Alabama state champions were then eliminated on Monday night during a 6-3 loss to South Carolina.
In Sunday’s loss, Georgia’s Rob Skinner pitched a gem, striking out 12.
Headland’s Trey Scott and Bryant Bush also had strong pitching performances. Scott pitched four scoreless innings, striking out five. Bush worked two scoreless innings before being pulled in the top of the seventh because of the pitch count.
Only two Headland batters had a hit – Mason Edwards and Bush.
In the loss to South Carolina, Scott was 3-for-3, Heath Mathison and Taylor Bower had RBI hits. Bush took the loss.
