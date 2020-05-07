Sometimes a person doesn’t have to say a word to make an impact.
Bill Lisenby was one of those people.
A longtime fixture at baseball games as a Dixie Youth official and field supervisor at ballparks in Dothan, the mild-mannered Lisenby was the perfect sounding board, whether it was settling a dispute between two hot-headed coaches, calming down riled up fans, or maybe just lending an ear while a complex supervisor got a day’s worth of frustrations off his chest.
Lisenby, who died earlier this week at the age of 68 following a brief illness, was always approachable.
“He was probably the best listener I’ve ever met in my life,” Steve Sherrill said. “I don’t know how many times I would be frustrated with my help at Westgate or something, and he’d come in and I know he would have a thousand things to do, but he’d listen to me until I got it out of my system.”
Lisenby spent 33 years as rehabilitation officer with the Dothan Housing Authority. After a day of work, he would spend his spring and summer nights at the ballpark.
Sherrill, now the director of Ozark Leisure Services, was the manager at Westgate Park in Dothan when he first got to know Lisenby in the early 1990s. During that time, Lisenby served as supervisor for the Dixie Youth Complex.
“I never remember Bill not being there,” Sherrill said. “Whether he didn’t feel good, or he had a bad day, whatever, he was always there.
“He did more than just open up the gates and turn off the lights and all of that. I mean, he kind of oversaw the concessions, he oversaw the scorekeepers, umpires. He was there to make sure everything ran smooth in every aspect.
“That was a very comforting feeling. Before you left there, you knew that you didn’t have to worry about the Dixie Youth Complex because it was in the best hands it could ever be in.”
Sherrill never recalls seeing Lisenby angry.
“If he ever got mad, you wouldn’t know it,” Sherrill said. “You could have the two worst coaches in the whole league going at one another, and Bill just had a way of listening and nodding his head. He would let everybody get it out of their system and it was over and everybody moved on.
“He just really knew how to handle people. I think a lot of that came from his job working with the Housing Authority. He could handle people probably better than any of us.”
Lisenby would later serve as the District 6 director for Dixie Youth baseball for many years. The Dothan National League dedicated the 2015 season to him.
Several years ago after he had retired, Lisenby was coaxed back into being a field supervisor after James Oates Park opened.
“His grandson was playing baseball down here and Bill would come out here to watch games and we talked him into coming back,” park manager Troy Jones said. “I knew he would be valuable because Bill was dependable and had always been around Dixie Youth.”
Jones said Lisenby was a “tireless worker” no matter the task.
“I remember at Westgate he would work all day and then he would come out there and stay out there until midnight,” Jones said. “Everybody else would be gone and he would be out there cleaning or doing whatever to midnight or 1 o’clock and then he would be back up in the morning going to work.
“He’s always been around the ballpark and it wasn’t for the money.”
Jones said Lisenby was a friend to all he came in contact with.
“He was just such a personable guy who never met any strangers,” Jones said. “We lost a friend.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.