The Golf Gods have this wicked way of keeping every player humble.
Apparently, that extends beyond just playing the game.
Alan Watson, the second-generation owner of Golf+ in Dothan, doesn’t need reminding. Golf+ was nationally recognized in GOLF Magazine’s March edition as one of the Top 50 Clubfitters in North America.
Obviously, one can’t buy advertising like that. Golf+ was just starting to reap the benefits of that prestigious recognition.
“Our customer base is two-plus hours out anyway in a circle around Dothan,” Watson said, naming Montgomery, Columbus, Ga., Auburn, Orange Beach, Destin and Panama City. “But we were starting to get calls from even farther out. We were getting calls like, ‘You’re on this list and you’re the closest fitter to me on it. I’m coming to see you rather than go to Atlanta or wherever.’
“A guy from Orange Beach was just reading the magazine at an airport in Texas waiting on a flight and was like, ‘Hey, those guys are just two hours from me.’ He called and wanted to know where we were. The response was incredible — until the coronavirus.”
COVID-19 hit like a quadruple bogey followed by a four-putt followed by a drive into the water.
“We’ve had to pivot like every other business. Some of have it worse than others,” Watson said, adding a number of fittings were canceled when the governor’s Stay At Home order hit in late March. “We had to go to curbside only service and we had to ramp up online sales.”
He said his April day-to-day customer count averages between 40 and 50. It fell to eight to 12 per day.
“It’s been tough,” Watson said.
However, it wasn’t catastrophic because Golf+ has been building its online business over the past five years.
“We have our website (golfplusdothan.com), we have our Facebook (@golfplusdothan), eBay and our Amazon, and there are some forums online that we deal with customers,” he said. “We have customers from all over the country and the world we deal with through online already. We were already in a place to make that shift.”
In addition to focusing on the Internet reach, Watson also took the time to repaint the store, develop some news displays “do some things that’ll help us long-term.”
“That’s kind of sustained us. Instead of being down 50 percent, 60 percent, we were only down about 30 percent,” he said.
By early indications, golfers have missed Golf+ as much as Watson has missed his customers. Golf+ reopened this weekend.
“We’re very excited to be back open and yesterday was huge — maybe the biggest day we’ve ever had,” Watson said Saturday morning. “Today’s already been really good so far, too.
“We already had people call in and make fitting appointments for Friday. We’ve had people this whole time just waiting, chomping at the bit to get in. We’re ready to try to recapture some of those sales that might have happened in April. Hopefully, they will just happen in May.”
The clubfitting recognition Golf+ earned in GOLF Magazine was almost as surprising as it was welcome. He said the process started several months ago.
“We filled out an online application which was very long and very detailed and included things like how many fittings do you do in a year and how many brands do you carry,” Watson said. “We had to give details about our launch monitor and about the shafts and heads we keep in stock for fitting. How many sets do you build in a year vs. letting the manufactures build them.
“It was very comprehensive. To be quite honest with you, we had been recognized by Golf Digest a couple years ago as sort of an honorable mention for their Top 100. So we’re a certified Golf Digest bidder, but we weren’t actually on the list. We felt like with these only being 50 locations in all of North America, it was going to be harder to get on than the Golf Digest list.”
But Golf+ is a bigger, broader store now.
“We’re more in line with what the industry is doing now,” he said. “There were some pretty heavy criteria. We were up against some national name brand type stores like Club Champion and PXG and places like that.”
Golf+ was notified in February about its Top 50 designation.
“My brain was really blown because, well, I liked all the answers that I gave, I just didn’t know how all that would stack up in the world of fitting,” Watson said. “We were very happy. Surprised, sure, but very happy to be included on the list.”
Watson said custom fitting is a key to game improvement and it’s a bit of a misnomer.
“A lot of people, when they think ‘custom,’ they’ll think of lengths. They’ll say, ‘I’m 6-2 or 6-4, I just need longer clubs.’ Well, maybe, but not necessarily,” he said.
“That is literally less than 10 percent of what we’re dealing with. Mostly what we’re dealing with is the shaft and the flex and the weight and the torque and all of that stuff and how it relates to your swing path and how hard you swing and all of that.
“Having custom-fitted clubs means that the club now fits your swing. You’re not trying to manipulate a club that’s not right for — it’s too heavy, too flexible, too stiff, too this, too that. Now, you just make your swing and the club comes along for the ride because it’s now matched to you.”
Watson was quick to point out that Golf+ isn’t going to turn you into a champion.
“We’re very focused on matching equipment to your swing so you can be more consistent and you can get the best performance that you can achieve,” he said. “The best performance that Tiger Woods can achieve is winning the Masters. The best performance the average golfer might achieve might just be breaking 80 at some point in their life.
“That’s what custom fitting does. It makes your good shots better and it makes your bad shots as good as they could have been. Consistency is really the key word we’re looking for, because off the rack is a total crap shoot. It’s not going to work for most people. We use a lot of technology and we have tons of options here in the store.”
He said he has different price ranges to fit a golfer’s needs.
“Our prices start for custom-fitted irons around $499, but that’s not a realistic price point,” he said. “It’s more like an $800 to $1,000 price point. Then it goes up from there. We understand that not everybody has the ‘big boy toy’ budget. We try to work with people’s budgets. That’s been one of our hallmarks for years.
“If somebody comes in and says, ‘I’m new to golf and I have $600, obviously, you’re not going to get a full bag of brand new stuff. We have preowned and we have other options and we can try to make it work for them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.