A new sport is coming to Slocomb High School this year.
The Geneva County School Board approved bowling as a new sport at the school last week during a board meeting, confirmed Slocomb High principal B.T. Hinson.
“We have a few kids who are interested in it,” Hinson said. “It is an opportunity for us to provide an extra activity for those students to participate in.”
A winter sport that runs from October to February, bowling is open to girls and boys.
During the same board meeting, Allen Herrington, a member of Slocomb’s coaching staff, was hired to coach the sport at the eastern Geneva County school.
“Coach Herrington has been a part of our staff for a while,” Hinson said. “He coaches football and this will be another sport he will coach, one he expressed interest in. He is a great person with good character. He does well with our students and our student-athletes. I fully trust him to do a good job with them.”
Slocomb athletic director Richard Tisdale said the school is in talks with bowling alleys in Dothan to hold practices and competition, but that no official plans have been finalized.
The RedTops are the third Wiregrass school to add bowling, a relative new sport in the AHSAA, in the last few years. Houston Academy and the new Dothan Wolves are the other area programs with the sport.
Beyond those schools, the nearest teams with bowling are in Montgomery and in Auburn, programs that are two-plus hours away.
Hinson said the process of adding bowling started with interest from students and went from there.
“We had a handful that expressed interest in it and I talked to coach Tisdale and he was a big proponent of it, feeling it would be a good program to add,” Hinson said.
“Hopefully we will get more schools in our area to participate. If we can get some more schools in our area to provide teams, we would have our own little area. That would be nice (instead of traveling to Montgomery and Auburn).”
With the sport now official, Hinson feels a few more students might come out for the sport that weren’t known beforehand.
“I anticipate having quite a few more students coming out,” Hinson said.
He said there would likely by an organization meeting and tryouts for athletes wanting to participate sometime in September or early October.
“We haven’t completely planned this 100 percent, so we are working out some of the fine details,” Hinson said.
Slocomb hires Whitfield as baseball coach
In addition to the bowling, the Geneva County School Board also approved the hiring of Wes Whitfield as Slocomb’s new head baseball coach.
Whitfield comes to Slocomb after spending the last four years as Houston County’s head coach. He played high school ball at Northview, graduating in 1984, and played collegiately at Wallace College and at the University of Alabama.
“I am pretty excited to take over,” Whitfield said. “The kids are hard workers. I have watched them in football practice and they work hard. I am impressed with their work ethic.”
He takes over a RedTop program that has fallen on hard times in recent years with four straight losing seasons back to a 2015 winning season.
“First of all, I want to get some stability (at the top), which they haven’t had the last few years,” Whitfield, referring to recent coaching changes. “You can tell by the way the people are talking that that is something they want.
“I watched them last year and we have to get them back to playing hard and playing the game the right way again. It seemed they lost that.”
Whitfield said accountability is his biggest expectation for his new team.
“I expect them to be held accountable as I expect them to do their job,” Whitfield said. “We will work hard and respect the game. We will play it the right way.”
In addition to his coaching at Houston County, Whitfield has been part of the Wiregrass Cardinals AAU organization for 12 years and has also been a hitting instructor in the area.
Whitfield will teach AgriScience at Slocomb.
“I am excited,” Hinson said. “Our parents are excited. Our community is excited. Wes has a long history of being around the game. Everybody that I talked to talks about his character and how he is a high-character person and does things the right way. He treats kids respectively, but he also has high expectations.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.