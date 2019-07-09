Providence Christian standout Lauren Thompson and Enterprise’s Ashley-Sinclair Curtis both found themselves in the bottom of the leaderboard after the opening day of the 44th Annual Girls Junior PGA Championship Tuesday at the Keney Park Golf Course in Hartford, Conn.
Both finished in the bottom half of the 144-golfer field and will have work to do in Wednesday’s second round to push over the projected cut of the four-day event.
Thompson, behind a double bogey and a bogey down the stretch, fired a 5-over-par 75 and was tied for 100th place. Curtis struggled at the end of her first nine and never recovered in a 9-over-79 to tie for 132nd after the opening round.
The top 70 players and ties after Wednesday’s play advance to the third round.
Thompson started strong with four pars before carding a bogey on three of the next five holes to make the turn at 3-over. She earned three pars before earning a birdie on the par 3 13th hole to dip to 2-over.
She maintained a 2-over with three straight pars before hitting a double bogey on a par 4 16th hole and a bogey on the par 4 17th to drop to 5-over. She finished her round with a par on 18.
Curtis, starting at No. 10, opened with a birdie, but followed with a bogey on No. 11. After a par on 12, her rough stretch began with a quadruple bogey 7 on the par 3 No. 13. She added two more bogeys and a bogey before hitting the turn at 8-over.
She settled down, though, and played the front nine solidly, going 1-over-par with two birdies and three bogeys.
