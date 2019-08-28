TROY – Dylan Bradshaw isn’t a first-time starter for the Troy Trojans. But this Saturday sure feels different.
“Last year when I started I was still a backup,” the 6-foot-3, 292-pound junior from Enterprise said Tuesday. “I started against Texas State because (guard) Kirk Kelley was injured that week. The bowl game … .we had to make an executive switch after the App State game.”
Bradshaw is the only newcomer to the Trojans’ offensive line. He replaces four-year starter Deontae Crumitie at center.
“I wasn’t in the starting five. It was Crum,” Bradshaw said. “This year is big because I’m the guy now. Going into the season I’m the guy, and hopefully leaving the season I’ll be the guy, God willing. It’s very special for me. I’ve worked really hard to get here. It’s a big moment and I’m going to embrace it.”
Bradshaw said being surrounded by veterans up front is “awesome.” Left tackle Austin Stidham, left guard Kelley, right guard Tristan Crowder and right tackle J.L. Gaston combined for 49 of a possible 52 starts last season.
“Where they help me out is when I make a call, they comprehend it well and they know exactly how to do the footwork to go with it,” the center said. “There’s no questions asked. Those guys are veterans, they know what to do. Most of the time before I even say it, they know what to do. That’s really nice. It speeds up the process.”
Even when he doesn’t make a call, his teammates can provide an assist, Bradshaw said.
“Where you really have to have your center making the calls is when blitzes come,” he said. “People like J.L and Austin on the outside, they’re really good about keeping their heads up and watching. If I don’t see something, J.L. will alert me, ‘Alert, alert., Nickel blitz or safety blitz or Gut X or Sword.’ Something coming at us. If he sees it before I do he’ll tell me and it speeds it up. It’s all about speed and precision – execute.”
Offensive coordinator Ryan Pugh said Bradshaw won a tough competition with redshirt freshman Jake Andrews that made both players better.
“Dylan comes to practice each day with a goal in mind of what he wants to get better at,” Pugh said, adding Troy’s offense puts a lot of responsibility on the center. “They are going to start every play, obviously, with our calls. Everything works out from there.
“The communication, setting the blocking schemes, making adjustments within the game, we are going to put a lot of communication on them, a lot of leadership. At the same time, they are going to set the tempo for us. They are the ones that have to get everybody going. They have to make sure we are playing the right tempo at the right time.
“The leadership qualities, it’s similar to the quarterback position where you have to have that ‘it’ factor and leadership. Those other guys have to buy into what you are doing and have to believe in what you say.”
Troy head coach Chip Lindsey emphasized those communication responsibilities on the center.
“Obviously, our quarterback will have the right to override those calls, but Dylan has to be the primary communicator in both the run game and pass game,” Lindsey said. “I think Dylan is a smart football player, and a guy that is a no-nonsense hard worker.
“Offensive linemen don’t get a lot of credit. It seems like they only get the blame when it goes bad, and don’t get enough credit when we do well. That unit, with Dylan being our center, is ready to have a big year. Obviously, we have some guys back that have played in the past. So, they need to have a good year for us to have a big season.”
As a group, the offensive line wasn’t as effective in Troy’s first scrimmage of camp as it will need to be on Saturdays this season.
“We really challenged them after that,” Pugh said. “We challenged them that next week to learn from it and continue to focus on their technique and play with relentless effort. That is who we are as a football team. …
“Not just playing hard every time, but understanding the how and the why behind everything. I think our guys accepted the challenge on offense and we were able to put two really good weeks back to back. Now it’s game week so we are excited.”
Bradshaw feels he’s had a secret weapon to prepare him for the season. He has had to face nose guard Will Choloh every day in practice.
“I’ll tell you, as much as it sucks having to battle every day with somebody like that, it makes you so much better as a player,” Bradshaw said. “He’s made me better. I either had to get better or I wasn’t going to play. That’s pretty much where it stood at. Guys like that mold you into who you are.
“I’m thankful. We’ve had good nose guards since I’ve been here. Trevon Sanders, he’s with the Jets right now, working his butt off to make the roster. That dude, he didn’t move. You hit him, he’s sticking right there like concrete. It’s been good competition since I’ve been here. But me and Choloh make each other better and I’m really excited about it.”
He is eager to see how the offense performs on Saturday against Campbell. He’s confident he’s ready to go.
“It’s not so much the (assignments). I know what I’m doing,” Bradshaw said. “The center has to know what he’s doing. You may lose in some areas on size, but the center, in the head he’s got to be right. He’s got to know what he’s doing. He’s going to lead everybody else.”
Captain Kayla: Kayla Grimes, an 11-year-old from Beauregard, will be Troy’s honorary captain for Saturday’s opener. She was badly injured, but was the sole survivor when a March tornado ripped through her home and killed her father, stepmother and best friend.
Kayla suffered a cracked pelvis, a cracked right femur, tibia and broken ankle. On her left leg she broke her tibia and ankle and tore her ACL.
“Kayla’s story is one that touched our hearts the moment we heard about her resilient battle,” Troy Director of Athletics Brent Jones said. “We are beyond excited to welcome Kayla and her family to be our special guests on Saturday, and for the Troy community to celebrate the strength and courage she has shown through this tragedy.”
Kayla’s recovery is ongoing and friends have set up a Karing 4 Kayla account to raise funds for her growing medical expenses.
