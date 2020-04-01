The Troy men’s basketball roster is undergoing a makeover.
Five members of this past year’s team, the first under head coach Scott Cross, have entered the NCAA transfer portal, including the Trojans’ top two scorers from the season. Four of the five players are guards.
The five are redshirt junior shooting guard Darian Adams, junior point guard Jitaurious (Ty) Gordon, sophomore point guard Kevin “KJ” Simon, sophomore shooting guard Tahj Small and redshirt junior power forward Davion Thomas.
The five were among more than 600 college basketball players as of Wednesday afternoon listed in the NCAA transfer portal, according to verbalcommits.com/transfers2020.
Simon announced in a tweet Wednesday that he plans to attend Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Fla., less than an hour from his hometown of Orlando.
Adams, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard, played in 25 games this past season, starting 21. He averaged 12.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists a game, finishing second for the Trojans in scoring and in assists, while averaging a team-high 31.4 minutes a game. He also had 22 steals, third most on the team.
Gordon, a 6-foot, 200 junior from Tunica, Miss., played in all 31 Trojan games with 13 starts. He led the team in points per game at 12.19, in assists at 3.2 per game and in total steals (32), while averaging 26.5 minutes a game, second most on the team. He also averaged 2.9 rebounds a contest. Gordon was a transfer into Troy’s program from Northwest Mississippi Community College.
Simon, a 6-foot-3, 190-pounder from Orlando, also played in all 31 games, starting 12. He finished this past season with 4.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He was second on the team in steals with 27.
Small, a 6-foot-4, 195-pound junior from Durham, N.C., played in 29 games, starting 14 of them. He finished with 4.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists a game.
Thomas, a 6-foot-9, 210-pound power forward, played in all 31 games, starting eight. He averaged 4.8 points and 2.7 rebounds per contest.
Troy finished 9-22 in Cross’ first year leading the program. With the departures, the Trojans have eight players remaining off its 2019-20 roster listed on troytrojans.com. The team lost only one senior, Charles Norman.
The Trojans, with only one scholarship available, did not sign any players in the fall early signing period, but are expected to sign several in the upcoming spring signing period. The period was originally scheduled to start April 15, but will likely be moved back as the NCAA is in a mandatory dead period because of the coronavirus.
According to social media accounts, Troy has received three verbal commitments for the upcoming signing period, including Tyler Junior College teammates Rory Pantophlet, a 6-foot-9 forward, and Kieffer Punter, a 6-foot-4 guard. Pantophlet is a native of St. Maartens and Punter is from Bronx, N.Y. The two helped Tyler to a 25-3 record before the season was halted before the junior college region tournament by the COVID-19 virus.
The other commitment is from Christian Turner, a 6-foot-6 strong forward from South Grand Prairie High School in Grand Prairie, Texas.
