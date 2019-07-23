NEW ORLEANS – Chip Lindsey was asked about the NCAA’s transfer portal and Troy’s head coach said he was “neutral” on the subject.
Neutral? How about neutral like Spain in World War II or Kentucky in the Civil War or neutral like MSNBC? No Sun Belt program was hit by transfers more than Troy since last season. The Trojans return four starters on defense. At the end of 2018, it was expected to return eight.
“I would say it’s not a huge factor,” Lindsey said of the portal’s impact on the Trojans. “Maybe it looks like it on the outside more than it is.”
Senior safety Melvin Tyus of Montgomery will be the unquestioned leader of the secondary with the early departures of All-Sun Belt players Marcus Jones to Houston and Tyler Murray, who hasn’t announced where he will play next.
Tyus didn’t sugarcoat those transfers on Monday at Sun Belt Media Day.
“Those were two huge losses for us. Those guys made plenty of plays for us,” Tyus acknowledged. “But talking to those guys, they just made decisions for themselves. I still love those guys like brothers, don’t have nothing against them. They just made decisions for them and their families. I’m proud of them and I wish the best for them.”
Lindsey said Troy’s defense “did take some hits in some areas on the D-line and in the secondary.” He also noted that gives some talented, but unproven players a chance to step up.
“I really like our young players. I think we have a lot of young players that will now get their opportunity, and they're in a great situation,” the head coach said.
He also noted how key Tyus, a former standout at Carver High, will be.
“He's kind of a lunch pail guy, show up and go to work, not a lot of flair, and is really a great leader for us,” Lindsey said.
Tyus is steady and reliable, if not flashy. He was fourth on the team with 60 tackles last season. His interception helped seal a narrow home victory over Texas State last season. He was All-Sun Belt honorable mention in 2018. He’s always where he is supposed to be – on and off the field.
Tyus said the biggest change from Vic Koenning to Brandon Hall as defensive coordinator is more aggressiveness in play calling this season.
“With coach Vic we played a lot of zone coverage. Coach Hall is basically kind of the same scheme, but I think we’ll be playing more press coverage and man coverage on the outside,” Tyus said.
Troy’s cornerbacks are very athletic, Tyus said. Terence Dunlap started 10 games last season and is the other regular starter returning in the secondary. The rest are newcomers or first-time starters.
“We have Levon Fletcher, Jawon McDowell, Will Sunderland,” he said. “We have some freshmen that came in as well as a JUCO that will help us outside. They will have to help over the top. We won’t put too much pressure on them. I know those guys are excited to go out there and just play.”
There is another new face next to Tyus at free safety, following four-year starter Cedarius Rookard’s graduation. Kyle Nixon is a junior who is ready to play, Tyus said.
“He reminds me of myself. He always attacked the film room, always knows what’s going on,” Tyus said. “He had to play special teams a lot and did a great job with that. I think it’s his time and he understands that.”
There is depth, talented but not experienced, at safety.
“T.J. Harris is an unbelievable athlete, a guy who is ready to go out there and play,” Tyus said. “Behind me, we have another young guy, Jaquez Dunmore, he’ll be a redshirt freshman. Those guys are hungry. Those guys are ready to play. I’m ready to lead them. We’re just ready to have fun this season.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.