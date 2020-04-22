The NFL can be a dog-eat-dog world – players doing whatever it takes to make it to the big show and then find success.
Thus, it seems perfectly natural that former Slocomb and Troy University standout defensive end Jarvis Hayes spends time training with his pit bulls to stay in football shape.
“If I’m in the yard, I’ll throw the ball and I have this one dog that when he gets the ball, he wants you to chase him,” Hayes explained. “If you’ve ever chased a dog, you know how fast they can run, like left to right, so I try to think like that’s helping me.
“I may run across somebody who has good feet and can cut like that. It helps me to work with my eye coordination and feet coordination.”
Hayes continues the training in hopes of hearing his named called in this week’s NFL Draft, or either sign as free agent afterwards.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, running at his home in Slocomb and also working for a delivery and pick-up service has been his best option for staying active. He graduated from Troy in December, thus he’s not tied up doing on-line school work.
“The whole coronavirus thing has really taken a toll because I don’t have any access to any type of gym,” Hayes said. “For me to stay in shape, I’m outside. I love to move around. I have two active dogs, so I try to run around with them – running down the road, this and that.
“I pick up people’s deliveries, or I go shop for them and take it to them, and then I’m back on another batch. I try to keep moving and doing stuff that will keep me active and moving around and not just sitting in the house and doing nothing.”
Hayes was among 10 Troy players who took part in a variety of drills in front of NFL scouts at Pro Day on campus March 5. He did well with a 36-inch vertical, 10.1 broad jump, 4.44 20-yard shuttle time and 20 bench press reps of 225 pounds.
Other Trojans taking part in Pro Day and are NFL hopefuls include quarterback Kaleb Barker, cornerback Will Sunderland, linebacker A.J. Smiley, offensive linemen Tristen Crowder, J.L. Gaston and Kirk Kelley, defensive tackles Marcus Webb and Travis Sailo and fullback Zacc Weldon, a former G.W. Long standout.
A sore hamstring slowed Hayes at Pro Day during the running drills, though he did complete them.
“I just felt like I needed to lay off my leg because I did pull my hamstring closer to Pro Day while training,” Hayes said. “Like I always tell everybody, whether I’m hurt or not, I’m always going to push myself until I can’t go no more.”
Hayes has tried to apply what he learned at Pro Day to his workout regimen.
“Mentally I just try to think of how am I going to do this; how did he teach me to do that at Pro Day,” Hayes said. “How did they say to do my feet; how did they say to do my hips. I’ve just been doing those things until everything opens back up and I can have some access to weights to build my strength.”
As a senior this past season, Hayes recorded 27 tackles (13, solo, 14 assists), four for loss, had 1.5 sacks and intercepted a pass. He spent the past two years at Troy following two years at Itawamba (Miss.) Community College.
Hayes has heard from a couple of NFL teams leading up to the draft and also spoke to his cousin Tony Bowick, a Slocomb native who spent time in the NFL and Arena Football League as a defensive lineman.
“I talked to him and asked what the process is like and how does it feel – stuff like that,” Hayes said. “I’m trying to get the gist of how this works. As of right now, I don’t have an agent and so I feel like that’s the reason I haven’t talked to as many teams.”
Hayes believes whatever is best will happen.
“I live the life that you can’t change what is meant (to be), and if it’s meant, it will happen,” Hayes said. “I mean, I’m not going to sit here and beat myself up because I didn’t make it or I’m not going to get overly excited if I make it, because you’re not promised anything.
“It’s more of if you get there, you’ve got to grind and compete against people who have already been there and new people coming in. These coaches want somebody who is going to work and somebody who is going to learn.
“If I don’t make it, who is to say I can’t go back and try again? At the end of the day, I’m going to always work hard and push myself to be the best person I can be.”
Should football not be in Hayes’ future, he’ll be ready to move on.
“My plan is to go to a school to be a veterinarian,” Hayes said. “I’ve always liked animals. At one point in my life I used to be scared of dogs, but as I got older, I loved them more and more.
“I want to be able to open my own veterinarian clinic and I want to also build a kennel and be able to take in dogs that are out on the street.
“We have these pounds that are overloaded with those types of dogs, so I want to be able to help them so I can fix them up and re-home them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.