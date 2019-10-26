ATLANTA — These are not your father’s Georgia State Panthers.
To be fair, your father didn’t have a Georgia State football team to watch. But these aren’t your older brother’s Panthers, either.
Georgia State, in its 10th season as a program, compiled 579 yards — 390 on the ground — and dominated Troy in a 52-33 beatdown.
Panthers running back Tra Barnett set a school record with 242 yards rushing on 34 carries and touchdown runs of 5 and 41 yards. The 41-yarder came with 1:04 remaining against an exhausted and frustrated Troy defense.
Troy (3-4, 1-2 Sun Belt Conference), which stays on the road next week against Coastal Carolina, was stung by big plays throughout the first 30 minutes and trailed 28-14 at halftime.
The Panthers (6-2, 3-1) opened the game with a 10-play, 75-yard drive that sent an early message. In the middle of the march, Barnett ran the ball on four straight plays and gained 7, 7, 10 and 14 yards to the Troy 22-yard line before the Trojans took a timeout to regroup.
On third-and-7, GSU quarterback Dan Ellington rushed around left end and gained 19 yards for the touchdown and a quick 7-0 lead.
Troy tied the game early in the second half. Quarterback Kaleb Barker hit Khalil McClain for 39 yards to the Panther 30. He went back to McClain for 15 yards to convert on third-and-7 at the 27. DK Billingsley finished the drive on a well-executed delay draw up the middle that covered 10 yards and tied the game 7-all with 12:19 left in the first half.
Georgia State answered with a third-and-3 conversion on Ellington’s pass to Matlin Marshall for 13 yards to the Troy 40. On the next play, tight end Aubry Payne caught a tipped pass by Troy’s leaping KJ Robertson and took it to the end zone on a 40-yard touchdown play.
Troy’s ensuing drive stalled on a fourth-and-15 incompletion at the Panther 35.
Georgia State backup running back Seth Paige took a handoff up the middle 65 yards to the end zone and a 21-7 lead with 8:14 left in the half.
The Trojans answered almost as quickly. Barker hit Tray Eafford for 64 yards and a first down at the 2-yard line. It was the longest pass by Barker and the longest reception of the season for Eafford.
Two plays later, Billingsley scored on a 2-yard run to make it 21-14 with 6:20 on the clock.
The Panthers continued to make big plays. Ellington hit Roger Carter for 17 yards and a first down near midfield. On third-and-9, Ellington threw to Cornelius McCoy for 20 yards to the Troy 32. Barnett ran for 19 on the next play. Barnett finished the drive on a 5-yard touchdown run with 2:52 left in the half.
Georgia State took that 28-14 cushion into halftime. After forcing a Troy punt to open the second half, the Panthers took control of the game with a 16-play, 80-yard drive that took 6:55 off the clock.
Paige got loose for a 17-yard run on second-and-long yardage, but Barnett led the ground-and-pound from there. He carried consecutively for 4, 8, 4, 14, 2 and 8 yards for a first down at the Troy 3. On third down, Ellington made a nice run with second effort around left end on a 1-yard touchdown run for a 35-14 advantage.
Troy made the follow drive much more difficult when Timmie Gibson muffed the ensuing kickoff out of bounds and the Trojans started on their own 2. But they responded with one of their most sustained drives of the game.
Barker converted on third-and-8 to Bret Clark for 11 yards. He then hit Reggie Todd for 23 up the left sideline. Billingsley picked up a first down on third-and-3 with a 4-yard gain to midfield.
Gibson caught a 12-yard completion. A 10-yard pass to Billingsley was enhanced by a late hit out of bounds, giving Troy a first down at the Georgia State 23 at the end of the third quarter.
On the next play, Barker rolled right, pulled up and threw a pass back to the left to wide open tight end A.J. Lewis, who ran the final 10 yards to the end zone on a 23-yard touchdown. It was 35-21.
Troy’s attempted onside kick did not travel 10 yards and the Panthers took over on the Troy 43 with 14:51. Georgia State again ran 3:59 off the clock and moved the ball inside the Trojan 10. Brandon Wright’s 29-yard field goal with 10:52 remaining extended Georgia State’s lead to 38-21.
Credit the Trojans, they didn’t go quietly. Barker engineered a furious drive to the end zone. His 38-yard completion to McClain set up Billingsley’s 1-yard touchdown run with 9:03 remaining, cutting the deficit to just 11. A snap/hold miscue on the PAT kept it 38-27.
Georgia State responded with another time-consuming drive, a 5:12 march capped by Roger Carter’s 4-yard touchdown pass from Ellington.
Reggie Todd delivered a lightning bolt for the Trojans with a 79-yard kickoff return. That set up Barker’s TD pass to McClain — who finished with eight catches for 128 yards — as Troy scored with 2:47 left and trailed 45-33. The two-point pass failed.
That paved the way for Barnett’s 41-yard burst to the end zone. Georgia State became the first Troy opponent since Georgia Southern in 2015 to rush for more than 300 yards. The Panthers finished with 390 on 57 attempts.
