Credit some of it to supply and demand.
The Troy basketball program had players defecting left and right, thus opening up room for hungry recruits to come in with a chance of immediate playing time.
But credit more of it to the work of head coach Scott Cross and his staff who found a way to succeed despite being handicapped during the recruiting process like every other college coach due to restrictions caused by COVID-19.
The Trojans’ recruiting class started impressive enough early last week when three players with Texas ties came on board, but really picked up steam later in the week when in-state products Duke Miles of Robert E. Lee and Kam Woods of Pinson Valley signed on the dotted line.
It didn’t stop there.
Antwan Burnett, a 6-4 guard/forward from Sidney Lanier in Montgomery, announced via his Twitter account over the weekend that he has committed to the Trojans as well. He led Alabama with 25 points and 10 rebounds in a 118-97 win in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic on March 13.
The six signees make up what may be the most impressive Troy basketball signing class in history, but if not, certainly the best in recent memory.
With Troy struggling to a 9-22 overall mark and 5-15 record in the Sun Belt Conference last season, Cross and his staff desperately needed to bring in a quality group of signees.
After five players entered the NCAA Transfer Portal following the season, along with the departure of the lone senior, Charles Norman, only six players remained on the roster before the new blood started signing in.
Cross was hired at Troy on March 26, 2019, following a one-year stint as an assistant at TCU. He had spent 12 years as head coach at his alma mater of UT-Arlington, compiling a 225-161 overall record before being fired following the 2017-2018 season.
Confident and enthusiastic, the hiring of Cross was certainly a breath of fresh air for a Troy basketball program which had grown stagnant under coach Phil Cunningham, who was fired after six seasons in charge. Cunningham’s tenure was highlighted by an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2017 after winning the Sun Belt Conference tournament, but his overall mark of 80-111 did little to fill the stands.
In the debut of Cross with the Trojans, 5,010 fans crammed into beautiful Trojan Arena for the season-opener against UAB and saw a thrilling game, though it was the visiting Blazers coming on top, 76-75.
It was the second-largest crowd to watch a game at Trojan Arena, just behind the 5,120 who witnessed the first game ever in Trojan Arena on Nov. 10, 2012 – a 56-53 win over Mississippi State.
Even with the loss to UAB, it appeared Cross had the makings of a quality team. For whatever reason, things went sour from that point and interest dwindled once again as the season wore on.
All of which made this recruiting cycle so very crucial for Cross and the Troy basketball program. All the Xs and Os diagrammed by a coach won’t mean diddly if quality players aren’t in place.
Thus, Cross rolled up his sleeves and went to work in finding the caliber players that can turn Troy into a winner in quick fashion. What he assembled this past week is quite remarkable, especially with the ones he has been able to reel in from this state.
Miles is a dynamic point guard who can score and direct an offense with precision. Woods is a prolific scorer who averaged an amazing 38.1 points in being named the top Class 6A player in the state. And Burnett, assuming he follows through on his commitment and sends in the signed paper work, is one of the top athletes in the state. He was a coveted football prospect as a wide receiver in addition to his basketball skills.
“We have to start here,” Cross said of recruiting in-state. “There’s a ton of good players in the state of Alabama.”
Cross used his Texas ties to ink Rory Pantophlet (forward) and Keiffer Punter (guard), who were teammates at Tyler Junior College in Texas, along with South Grand Prairie High School (Texas) forward Christian Turner.
Cross calls the class the most impressive he’s ever been a part of signing. He did it all without being able to bring the players in for on-campus visits due to COVID-19.
“Honestly, it’s probably helped us,” Cross said in a Zoom video conference last week. “Right now (normally) this time of year we’re on run, we’re flying all over and watching different events trying to chase them down.
“It’s forced me to basically FaceTime these kids and you’re able to build those relationships. They know if a head coach is calling them on FaceTime once a day or every other day, it’s pretty serious.
“When you can really carry on a conversation and feel like you know them, I think that relationship is ultimately what matters.”
It’s definitely worked for Cross in the most difficult of times.
