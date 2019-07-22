NEW ORLEANS – Like any of the 10 coaches who stood at the podium Monday, new Sun Belt Conference commissioner Keith Gill probably went into his first league Media Day with one goal in mind – don’t say anything stupid.
Mission accomplished.
Gill, who played college football at Duke (1994), became the Sun Belt’s sixth commissioner on March 19. He has big shoes to fill continuing the line of Vic Bubas (1976-1990), Jim Lessig (1990-91), Craig Thompson (1991-1998), Wright Waters (1999-2012) and Karl Benson (2012-19).
Gill isn’t just a follower. He is a pioneer, the first African-American to be named commissioner of an NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision conference.
“ He is the right man at the right time for the Sun Belt,” Waters said during a presentation touting the year-long 150 th birthday celebration of college football.
The new commissioner proudly said he passed a recent milestone – not needing his GPS and not getting lost on his way to work in this city. Hey, he’s new.
He talked about the league’s renewed partnership with ESPN, an agreement that has been extended to 2028. He noted the league’s bowl affiliations with the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl for the league champion on Dec. 21, the Mobile Alabama Bowl on Jan 6, the Raycom Camellia Bowl in Montgomery on Dec. 21, the AutoNation Cure Bowl Dec. 21 in Orlando, and the NOVA Home Loans Arizona bowl Dec. 31 in Tucson.
He talked with pride about the Sun Belt have the best three-year bowl winning percentage among all 10 FBS conferences (11-5 from 2016-18, better than the runner-up Big 12 at 14-10 – and, yes, I was surprised at that stat, too).
Gill noted the Sun Belt had the best non-conference winning percentage of any Group of Five conference in 2018. The league was 24-20 (.545), better than the Mountain West’s 29-25 mark (.537). He said he’d like it to stay that way.
Gill came to the Sun Belt from the Atlantic 10, where he was executive associate commissioner. Before that, was the athletics director at Richmond for five years and American University for five years.
Before going to American, he was at Oklahoma for three years from 2004-07, where he oversaw men’s basketball, women’s soccer and baseball.
He twice worked at the NCAA national office from 1995-99 and 2000-04. Between those stints, he was an assistant AD at Vanderbilt.
And there are concerns with his new position, too. I asked him about the crowded and complex transfer portal and he nodded his head like he just had 20 conversations about it.
“ We’re all for trying to give student-athletes the opportunity to control their own destiny and be able to transfer,” Gill said. “But at the same time we also want to make sure they’re making good decisions and we’re making good decisions.
“ The numbers are so eye-popping that it makes you sort of wonder. I always felt everything should be in moderation. When things start to get outside of moderation, it makes you wonder if you’re doing the right things. That’s what I think about the transfer portal. So it’s something we definitely need to be cognizant of in trying to find ways to make it get a little better.”
He’s right about the numbers being eye-popping. At some specific positions, the transfer portal seems to have worked. According to 247sports.com, there have been 42 quarterbacks switch schools since the transfer went into effect Oct. 15, 2018. Only three of those haven’t signed another scholarship.
But at most other positions, landing in a good spot has been difficult to achieve. There have been 26 running backs change schools, but 16 are still waiting, either to pick a school or for their phone to ring. At wide receiver, 48 have changed, 27 are “undecided” – which could be code for “unwanted.”
Numbers are worse on the defensive side of the ball. Defensive linemen had 35 transfers but 21 “undecideds.” There are 28 linebackers who have transferred and 28 “undecideds.” There are 40 defensive back transfers with 36 “undecideds.”
“ Some of those guys are going into the portal without a scholarship,” Gill said. “They’re making decisions that aren’t necessarily good for them. We want to see if we can help young people make good decisions, but also make sure we kind of the stem the tide a little bit.”
