TROY – There was more of a giddy-up in the step of the Troy football players on Thursday in what was the last practice before spring break.
After head coach Chip Lindsey was less than pleased with what he saw effort-wise two days earlier, the players responded with a much more enthusiastic morning of work in Veterans-Memorial Stadium.
“After Tuesday, we challenged them to come back more focused,” Lindsey said. “Really pleased with how our guys came out. We had really good energy.
“We’ve gone through our install now almost twice, so our guys should be kind of figuring out what’s going on and I think you can see the progress. We’ve just got to continue to put good days together.
“We’ll watch the film tomorrow (Friday), get a good lift in and get out of here for spring break and then get back here for our last 10 spring practices.”
The coach has been particularly pleased with the effort he’s seen on defense, which had its struggles last season.
“Defensively, we’ve got some newcomers here and I think you can see the difference they make immediately on the field,” Lindsey said. “We’re trying to be more physical. I think that group is starting to jell a little bit, maybe, and enjoying playing together.
“Part of playing football – it’s a team game – is playing for each other. I think the defense, the coaches over there, are getting those guys ready to practice every day.”
Offensively, all eyes have been on the quarterback competition in finding a starter to replace Kaleb Barker, who had a record-setting senior season.
Sophomore Gunnar Watson, junior college transfer Parker McNeil and former Brantley star Jacob Free, who began his career at Vanderbilt, appear to be the front-runners. Highly-regarded true freshman Kyle Toole of Lee County (Ga.) will join the mix this summer.
Lindsey has said he doesn’t expect to name a starter until the fall.
“I think when you talk about Gunnar and Parker, both, and Jacob Free – those of the three older guys that are getting a lot of work with the ones and twos,” Lindsey said.
“I wouldn’t say anybody has really separated themselves, but I think their job is to take advantage of every opportunity they get and I think they’re doing a good job of that. They’ve just got to continue getting reps.
“We’re going to start narrowing things down when we get back from spring break.”
Junior wide receiver Luke Whittemore has been encouraged with what he’s seen from the quarterbacks.
“I think Gunnar has been solid,” Whittemore said. “He’s been here for a couple of years now and he knows the system and is playing really well. And Parker, too, coming in from a JUCO has picked it up fast. Another guy, Jacob Free, has made some really good plays. He’s improved for sure.
“I think it will be a good battle coming down the stretch of the spring.”
The Trojans must also find a starting placekicker and punter since Tyler Sumpter, who has one year of eligibility remaining, entered the transfer portal in January.
Former Northview standout Jack Martin, who handled the kickoff duties last season as a true freshman, is in competition with junior Evan Legassey and sophomore Kyle Coale for the job.
“Jack has a huge leg, obviously,” Lindsey said. “It’s just a matter of getting him dialed in. Legassey has kicked in games, so I like that. He’s got experience and is working extremely hard and seeing an opportunity for him maybe winning the job.
“And Kyle Coale has come on and been really consistent. Between those three, we’ll be fine at kicker.”
Whittemore noted it will be important for all of the players to refocus during spring break and will also be a valuable time for the newcomers to continue learning.
“We’ve got a lot of new guys in a lot of different areas,” Whittemore said. “It’s going to be important for them to continue learning the plays, learn the playbook and just make good decisions over spring back so we come back ready to go for the last three weeks.”
The Trojans have nine more spring practices scheduled with the annual T-Day scrimmage concluding drills on April 4.
