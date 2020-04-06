Two Wiregrass products who are Troy University senior pitchers could return to the team after an NCAA ruling last week granted an extra year of eligibility for spring-sport athletes who had their season cut short due to COVID-19.
Ashford native Zack Moore is leaning heavily toward taking advantage of the ruling, while Cottonwood’s Cory Gill isn’t so sure.
Both were fifth-year seniors this season and on track to graduate after the spring semester, thus a return would mark their sixth year of competing in college baseball.
Moore is on board with doing just that. He would enter graduate school in the fall and return to the baseball roster.
“I’ve been in talks with coach (Mark) Smartt and at this point I’d have to say I’m coming back,” Moore said. “As a senior you realize it’s more than likely your last year (playing) and then you wake up one day and then that’s it.
“It makes you realize how much you’ll miss the game once you don’t have the opportunity to play. So I feel like as long as you have a chance to play and are able to play, you should really consider doing it.”
Gill continues to weigh the options.
“This would be my sixth year if I were to come back. I’d be a grandpa in the program,” Gill said. “Everything is on the table right now. I haven’t made a definite decision.
“I mean, I love baseball and everybody knows that. Otherwise, I wouldn’t have stuck around for five years already. It’s definitely a decision I’ll have to make and think through, but I don’t know.”
The two were expected to be key contributors on the mound for the Trojans this season before everything was shut down.
Troy played its last game on March 10, a 9-7 loss to Southern Mississippi at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery. Two days later, the opening Sun Belt series against Georgia Southern was postponed and on March 16 the conference announced springs sports were suspended for the remainder of the season.
Gill had off-season surgery on his shoulder and was nearing a return to the mound. He went 7-3 last year and led the team with five saves in being named a second team All-Sun Belt selection.
“It healed and I was getting close to getting back on the mound and then everything started happening,” Gill said of the shutdown. “It came out of nowhere, man. It just blindsided all of us.”
Should he not return to college baseball, Gill said not having the normal time to prepare mentally is difficult.
“I had a timetable – a few more months of the season left so I could start talking myself into ‘This is it, what I need to do with getting myself OK with not ever playing baseball again.’” Gill said. “And then it hit and all the emotions started hitting in pretty fast.
“It’s been something difficult to deal with, but it’s life. You’ve got to take what you’re given.”
Moore, a left-hander who dealt with surgery on his throwing arm three years ago, said he was feeling better than ever physically this season. He worked 10 games out of the bullpen last season had appeared in two games this year in relief, allowing two hits, one earned run and striking out three in one full inning of work.
“I was finally feeling really good about my arm and finally regained all of my confidence back as far as my arm feeling well and then something crazy like this happens,” Moore said.
“At first it hits you as it’s a tough way to go out, because at the beginning there was so much speculation that there was no way they were going to be able to get the senior the year back.”
Moore said no matter what, he planned to attend graduate school at Troy, so continuing playing baseball just makes sense to him.
“Since I have the option to play, I was definitely considering it because I realize how bad it hurts when it’s taken away from you like it was,” Moore said of returning. “I’ll be probably one of the older guys in the country. Drew Federic (shortstop) is another guy in talks about coming back as well and he would be another six-year guy.”
Both players said their families have stayed healthy thus far through the coronavirus pandemic.
Gill’s mother works in the medical profession, thus he remains concerned about her well-being.
“My mom works at Southeast Health and we’re all worried about her, but she has a job to do,” Gill said. “She can’t just up and leave.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.