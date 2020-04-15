When Jack Anderson signed up for the track and field team at Northside Methodist Academy three years ago, he really didn’t intend to follow through.
Now, he’s certainly glad he did.
Anderson, also a star basketball player, inked a scholarship with Troy University on Wednesday to be part of the track and field program. He is expected to compete in the high jump, hurdles and possibly decathlon for the Trojans.
“My 10th grade year I was walking down the hall and my friend had to go sign up (for track and field) and I was waiting outside,” Anderson recalled. “Somebody got in trouble and our principal was talking to them and she told me to go inside, because whatever they were talking about was confidential.
“So I went inside and the track coaches were in there, and they were like, ‘Are you signing up?’ And I said, ‘Sure.’ My plan was not to really show up, but I didn’t know how to get out of the awkward scenario.
“When basketball season ended I had that longing for competition, so I was like, ‘I’ll go out and see what this track is about.’
“That’s where we are now.”
For the longest of time, Anderson figured college basketball would be in his future.
The NMA senior went over the 1,000-point career mark this past season and was selected for the AISA All-Star game. He always felt at home on the basketball court, whether it was draining 3-pointers or finishing above the rim with high-flying dunks.
Basketball runs deep in the family bloodlines.
His father, Richie, was a college basketball player at Atlanta Christian and was his head coach at NMA. His older brother, Jordan, was part of the Troy basketball team during the 2014-2015 season.
When Anderson signed with the Trojans on Wednesday, it marked a transformation of sorts for the multi-talented athlete who used to view track and field as just a hobby of sorts away from the basketball court.
“I really just saw it as fun,” Anderson said of his sophomore year of track. “It was just something I could do to lay back.”
Chad Trenary, who was an assistant track coach at NMA, saw something more from the beginning.
“I saw a kid that lacked confidence until he tried something, and whenever he tried it, he figured out he could do it,” Trenary said. “Once he figured out he could do it, he mastered it.”
Trenary especially worked with him in the high jump, an event Anderson would win a state championship in last season.
“I kind of took it on as a little project,” Trenary said. “He had a lot of natural ability. I’m not a genius at coaching high jump and we watched a lot of videos together.
“I’d trick him a little bit and tell him he was jumping 5-2 and would set the bar to 5-6 and he would clear it. That would kind of boost his confidence. He has a tenacious drive and wants to continue to push himself.”
Anderson’s leaping ability in basketball made it a natural transition to do the high jump in track, along with running the hurdles.
“They really are hand-in-hand,” Anderson said of the two sports. “Really you’re just going in for a layup and bending your back (on high jump). That’s the best way I can describe it.
“We didn’t have a high jump pit at the time, so our practices were at the meet. It was something that I really didn’t have the skill or the form, but the jumping ability was definitely there.
“I topped out that (sophomore) year jumping 6-foot-1. I came in second at the time to a senior who knew what he was doing.
“After my 11th grade year is when I really started getting a love for it – getting bigger, better, faster – I started winning races and stuff like that.”
Anderson attended a track and field camp at Troy last summer and really began advancing his skills.
“For a school like Northside and a town like Dothan that doesn’t really have much for track, I figured I’d go up there and see what it was about,” Anderson said. “I really enjoyed the coaches. They are very laid back, cool and informative.
“As I continued keeping in touch with them the last couple of months, I really felt like that was somewhere I could spend the next four years.”
Troy track and field director Marc Davis was impressed with Anderson during the summer camp and believes he can be a multi-event athlete for his team.
“He was coming for high jump and we noticed he could do a couple of different things and there was a big upside to him,” Davis said. “We knew he was kind of green in the high jump and we thought that maybe he could be a multi-event athlete for us and that’s what we’re going to try to groom him to be. Improve, obviously, the high jump, but teach him some other events as well to see what he can do.
“I think his future is really bright. We’ve gotten to know him pretty well over the year and just felt comfortable having him as part of the team and developing him.”
Anderson signed the paperwork for the scholarship and returned it to Troy on Wednesday afternoon.
“Honestly, it was kind of surreal,” Anderson said of signing. “It was one of those things that you knew was coming, but once it came you weren’t… I mean I was ready for it, but I didn’t know I was going to be as nervous or as excited or anything like that.”
