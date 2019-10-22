TROY — It was the most un-Troy-like drive of the season — and yet it was one of the Trojans’ most significant.
Instead of a 40- or 50-yard lightning bolt for a touchdown, Troy went with thunder, grinding out a 13-play march to the end zone that took nearly eight minutes off the clock in the fourth quarter to help secure its 37-13 victory over rival South Alabama on Oct. 16.
“It’s great when your O-line can sit there and just move the ball from first down to first down and really move the clock,” senior right guard Tristan Crowder said Tuesday. “It feels really good. It lets you know that you can run the ball.”
Troy led 30-13 and got the ball back when Carlton Martial stopped Carlos Davis on fourth-and-inches at the Troy 29 with 11:56 left in the game. The Trojans kicked off with 4:09 remaining.
“I think we should run it down their throat, kind of like we did. Put the game away,” Trojan quarterback Kaleb Barker said after the game. “That whole last drive we ran the same play over and over and they couldn’t stop it. Stretch left, stretch right. Do it until they stop it, I guess.
“The running game’s huge. It opens everything else up. You’ve got to take advantage of that when they drop eight. … Establishing the running game is going to make the passing game easier, especially if they’re not going to respect the fact that we can run the football. I think we can versus any team.”
Head coach Chip Lindsey said with a 17-point lead he wasn’t going to do anything crazy on that drive.
“If they make us punt they make us punt. We just said we’re going to take our time and run the ball down the field,” Lindsey said. “As long as we keep moving the chains we’re going to do it.”
Troy kept the ball on the ground all 13 plays. There was one called pass, but Barker kept the ball on the RPO pass call.
“Hopefully, we look back one day and that’s a defining drive, maybe for the season,” said Lindsey, who admitted being tougher on the offensive line early in the season simply because his expectations for that unit were so high. “That O-line showed on that drive what they’re capable of doing.”
For Crowder, a 6-foot-4, 336-pounder from Carrollton, Ga., the line has been ready for that kind of opportunity.
“The offensive line has always been productive since I have been here. This year we are finally getting a chance to show that we’ve still got it,” the senior said. “We lost B.J. Smith and we were really upset about that, but we had DK (Billingsley) and everybody step up. It’s next man up.”
Billingsley, who rushed for 100 yards against South Carolina, started that fourth-quarter line. But junior Jabir Daughtry-Frye and redshirt freshman Trevon Woolfolk had big roles on that march.
Frye, playing for the first time since early in the Southern Miss game when he sprained a knee, had four straight carries for 28 yards. Woolfolk had seven rushes — including the last four that featured his 4-yard touchdown run up the middle.
Crowder has known Billingsley longer than Woolfolk and when Smith and Frye and Jamontez Woods went down he knew Billingsley could take the carries Smith was getting as the starter. Woolfolk’s play has surprised the veterans.
“Did you see that play when he trucked that guy over?” Crowder asked reporters Tuesday. “Woolfolk is a powerhouse, I’m telling you. That man is cold and is a train when he is coming through there.”
Offensive coordinator Ryan Pugh called the fourth-quarter drive “awesome.”
“The thing we stressed to them for 10 days after the Missouri game was we’ve played well, but let’s play great,” Pugh said. “We haven’t arrived yet. … We talked with the O-line about playing more physical, finishing the game and not getting tired in the fourth quarter. I think that was a step in the right direction.”
Players of the Week: Kicker Tyler Sumpter was the Sun Belt Conference’s special teams player of the week after he drilled three first-half field goals and added four extra points. Troy did not have to punt against South Alabama, which would have fallen to Sumpter, as well.
“One of the South players said, ‘Man, miss one!’” Sumpter said, whose only miss came on a field goal try early in the fourth quarter. “That was actually before my miss. I guess he got what he wanted.”
Sumpter was sporting a “shooting sleeve” on his right leg in the game.
“That was the most swag a kicker or punter’s had this season … maybe ever,” the kicker said. “I had the single layer on the left leg, too. I wore it all week at practice.
“Coach Lindsey was like, ‘If you haven’t worn something all week you can’t wear it in the game.’ So I started wearing it last week in practice just to make sure I could wear it in the game. I had to do it. I thought it was cool.”
Troy’s internal players of the week were walk-on Micah Murphy for special teams, Will Sunderland, who had two interceptions — one returned for a touchdown shortly after Sumpter’s missed field goal — and the entire offensive line. That’s left tackle Austin Stidham, left guard Kirk Kelley, center Dylan Bradshaw, Crowder at right guard, and right tackle J.L. Gaston. Kelley, Crowder and Gaston are seniors.
First-half suspension: Troy safety Melvin Tyus picked up a second-half targeting call and is suspended for the first half of Saturday night’s game against Georgia State in Atlanta.
“It’s tough to not have Melvin out there for the entire game,” said Lindsey, who noted it was Tyus’ second targeting ejection this season, both on unintentional, almost unavoidable contact. “It’s unfortunate, and we don’t want guys to get hurt because it’s just as dangerous for the defensive player as it is the offensive player in those collisions.
“Melvin is a senior who has been here a long time, so anytime you lose that leadership it hurts. We’ll have to prepare to not have him for the half and hopefully he’ll make an impact in the second half.”
