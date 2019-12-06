TROY – Troy true freshman safety Dell Pettus has been named to the Pro Football Focus Freshman All-America Team as an honorable mention selection, PFF announced Friday.
Pettus becomes Troy’s third Freshman All-American in as many seasons joining Carlton Martial (2018) and Marcus Jones (2017).
Pettus leads all freshmen in the Sun Belt Conference with 63 tackles after taking over the starting duties at free safety in the third week of the season – he averaged 5.9 tackles in his 10 starts. The native of Harvest in north Alabama currently ranks eighth nationally among all freshmen with his tackle total.
He earned Troy’s defensive player of the week honors against Arkansas State after racking up 10 tackles in what was just his second career start, and he added nine stops against both Missouri and Appalachian State. Pettus had a pair of pass break ups on the year and allowed completions on just 65.4 percent of targets against him.
Pettus played the second most snaps on the Troy defense behind All-America linebacker Carlton Martial and was rated by PFF as the top tackler on the team.
In fact, Pettus’ tackle grade was the fifth highest among all true freshmen (min. 600 snaps) nationally, second highest among safeties and second highest in the Group of Five, while his 65.4 reception percentage was the third best among true freshmen safeties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.