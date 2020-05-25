When Pike Liberal Arts’ kicker Scott Taylor Renfroe received word of a scholarship offer from Troy University head football coach Chip Lindsey last week, it didn’t take long for him to make up his mind.
“I’ve always wanted to go to Troy,” Renfroe. “I mean, I’ve kicked footballs (in camps) all over the country and for a lot of great colleges, but ultimately I’ve always wanted to be a Trojan.
“I told him I needed a little bit of time to talk with my family about it and all, but ultimately even then I knew that’s where I wanted to be. It was a very easy decision to make.”
Renfroe made his commitment public through his Twitter account on Sunday night. He will enter his senior season at PLAS considered one of the top high school kickers in the nation.
“I still have a lot to prove,” Renfroe said “I have to prove that I earned for them to trust me with a full ride. I want to battle for the position whenever I get up there, whether it’s kicking or punting. Really, I’m just getting started with my working.”
Renfroe was named first team AISA All-State this past season as a kicker and made official college recruiting visits to Troy, West Virginia, Southern Mississippi and Louisville as his stock continued to rise.
Playing for his hometown college of Troy, however, was the ultimate goal.
“Growing up a Troy fan, there’s nothing I want more than to play for Troy,” Renfroe said. “I’ve been sending all of their coaches film like three times a week and they were seeing me progress.
“I was just putting it up to God on whether He decided if they were going to offer me or not. It worked out exactly how I wanted. This is my dream to do this. It’s a dream come true, for real.”
Earlier this month, College Football Today ranked Renfroe the No. 8 kicker and 13th overall specialist in the country for the class of 2021.
He was 6-of-9 on field goal attempts last season with a long of 47 yards. Two of the three misses were blocked. Renfroe was 32-of-34 on extra points, with the two misses being blocked. He also averaged 41 yards per punt in limited duty.
With many colleges canceling camps this summer due to COVID-19, Renfroe is glad to have the scholarship offer in place.
“Most case scenarios the colleges will offer after camps and after live evaluations,” Renfroe said. “Coaches love to see kickers live, because it’s a completely different scenario kicking by yourself and kicking in front of a head college football coach.
“I know that whenever I went up there and kicked last summer, coach Lindsey said that the only thing he could ask for me to do is just get better and perfect my craft. Whenever he offered me, he said that’s what I’ve been doing. I’m excited about it.”
Commitments are non-binding. Renfroe can sign during the early signing period in December or wait until National Signing Day February.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.