SAN MARCOS, Texas – Kaleb Barker threw six touchdown passes – five in the first half – to tie the Troy single-game record as the Trojans systematically dismantled Texas State 63-27 Saturday afternoon at Bobcat Stadium.
Troy’s 63 points were its most ever in a Sun Belt game and most overall since putting 66 on the board against Savannah State in 2013. The tally ranks as the fifth most in a Sun Belt Conference game in league history and 16th most in the country this year.
Barker’s six touchdowns tie Troy Sports Hall of Fame member Sim Byrd for the school record; Byrd did so during Troy’s 1968 National Championship run. The six scores are tied for the second most in Sun Belt history and the third most among FBS quarterbacks this season.
The Trojans (5-5, 3-3 Sun Belt) are now averaging 39.0 points per game on the season and have topped the 30-point threshold in five straight games; Troy’s single-season record for scoring is 35.33 points per game.
“I was really pleased with the way we came out especially in the first half,” head coach Chip Lindsey said. “I thought we executed well, only a few drives that we left out there.
“We carried over well between offense, defense and special teams, from last week. We talked about keeping that momentum, and I think we did.”
Barker completed 30-of-43 passes for 363 yards to go along with the six touchdown passes. He now has 30 touchdowns on the season, the most by a Troy quarterback through 10 games in the school’s DI history. He threw touchdown strikes to five different players with the lone multiple recipient coming from an unlikely source in Trevon Woolfolk.
Troy’s third string running back became the first Trojan running back since 2015 to catch a touchdown pass with his score in the first quarter and then became the first running back in Troy’s DI history to catch a pair of scores in a game when he added another in the second quarter. The redshirt freshman completed his day with a 2-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.
Carlton Martial continued to add to his All-America resume with two interceptions – one of which he returned 64 yards for a touchdown in the game’s final seconds – and seven tackles. KJ Robertson added eight tackles and a pick as the Trojans intercepted Tyler Vitt four times on the afternoon.
Troy capitalized on all four of Texas State’s (3-7, 2-4) turnovers in the game with the Trojans scoring touchdowns on each ensuing possession.
Redshirt freshman A.J. Lewis caught his third touchdown pass of the season (on his third reception). His three touchdown catches are the most by a Troy tight end in the school’s DI history.
With four turnovers forced in the game – all interceptions – Troy has now forced 102 turnovers since the start of the 2016 season. The Trojans entered the week second nationally over that time period. In that time, Troy has intercepted 43 passes, third-most in the country.
With six touchdowns on the day, Kaleb Barker moved into eighth place all-time in school history with 49 career touchdowns responsible for. He moved into fifth place on the career touchdown passing list with 41.
Barker, as expected, hit a couple of milestones in the game. He moved into seventh place in Troy history with 4,334 career passing yards. He is now in eighth place on the school’s single-season passing completions list (360), third place on the single-season passing touchdowns list (30) and seventh place on the single-season passing yardage list (3,169).
Receiver Reggie Todd’s 38-yard touchdown pass was the third game in a row in which he has a TD reception. It was his third of the season covering 35 yards or more.
Troy has scored 40-plus points in consecutive games for the first time since 2015, when the Trojans ran it up in three straight games against New Mexico State, Appalachian State and ULM.
Troy stays on the road next week against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.