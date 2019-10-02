TROY – Troy receiver Kaylon Geiger has been thrown to 30 times this season.
Twenty-six of those targets – 87 percent – have resulted in a completion, a percentage that leads the country along with Texas’ Devin Duvernay (39-for-45).
Four games into the season, the 5-foot-10, 170-pound junior college transfer has emerged as a weapon in Troy’s offense. He already has three games of at least 100 yards receiving. Geiger leads the Trojans with 26 catches for 388 yards.
Geiger isn’t surprised by his production – and neither are his coaches and teammates.
“I know what I can do on the field,” the receiver from Fort Worth, Texas, said in a quiet voice on Tuesday. Geiger led all of junior college football with 70 receptions at Navarro College last year.
“I thought he had a chance to be really explosive,” Troy head coach Chip Lindsey said. “When you watch his junior college film, you see it immediately. The one thing I probably didn’t realize, he’s a very competitive guy. He competes for the ball.
“If you notice, obviously, he makes contested catches, probably catches the ball with his hands as well as anybody. But we knew he’d be very electric. We knew he’d be explosive.”
“He’s special. The things you see him do every Saturday is the same thing he does in practice and the same things he has done since the spring,” senior left guard Kirk Kelley said. “He’s hungry and he works all the time. It just shows.”
Linebacker Carlton Martial just shook his head when Geiger’s name came up.
“Every time he gets the ball you expect something electric to happen,” Martial said. “It’s exciting to watch him play ball.”
Lindsey said Geiger “isn’t a high-maintenance guy.”
“He doesn’t say a whole lot, just kind of studies film,” the head coach said. “He’s one of those guys he sees something one time he can usually go out there and do it.”
He’s patient, quiet and productive. That translates to one of Geiger’s hobbies – refurbishing shoes. He said it normally takes a couple days, depending on the condition of the shoe.
“If I’ve got to put the sole back on, if I’ve got to repaint it and clean them (it could take longer),” he said.
Asked about the origin of his cobbling skills, Geiger said, “I just always had old shoes and wanted them to look better. That’s how that started.”
He said he’s updated a couple shoes for some teammates and cleaned up receivers coach Cornelius Williams’ shoes.
“He’s got some old classic shoes. I just refurbished them,” Geiger said. “I just cleaned them. I didn’t have to do no color design on them or anything. They were just dirty, so I cleaned them. He didn’t do too much walking in them, I guess.”
Geiger said Troy’s receiving corps, which has racked up eight 100-yard games from individuals in the first four games, is just getting started. Geiger (3), Reggie Todd (2), Khalil McClain, Luke Whittemore and Tray Eafford have those 100-yard games.
“The way we work at practice, the way we work off the field, the sky is the limit,” said Geiger, who has caught two touchdown passes this season. “We can be great. We just have to put our minds to it.
“I feel like we all bring different things to the table. That’s what makes us come together as a unit. We can depend on each other. We don’t always have to wait for someone else to make a play because anyone of us can make a play anytime during the game.”
Quarterback Kaleb Barker will be looking for playmakers this Saturday when the Trojans visit SEC member Missouri.
“Honestly in my head it’s just the next game,” Geiger said. “I play each game the same way. I just go out there and give my best effort.”
