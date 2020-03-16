NEW ORLEANS – The Sun Belt Conference has announced that the league is canceling all organized athletics-related activities, including regular-season competitions, conference championships and practices, through the remainder of the academic year.
This decision was made in consultation with the league's Presidents, Chancellors and Directors of Athletics to address growing concerns surrounding the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
