NEW ORLEANS – New Appalachian State head coach Eliah Drinkwitz went for a pre-dawn workout in the hotel hours before Sun Belt Media Day kicked off Monday morning.
Before he was finished, he saw a familiar face. Mountaineers safety Josh Thomas of Montgomery didn’t come in to just visit.
“Here comes Josh walking in a 5:45 making sure he got a workout in this morning, too, so that he wasn’t letting his teammates down,” Drinkwitz during his time at the podium in Mercedes-Benz Superdome. “He was making sure he was putting himself in the same type of grind that he would have if he was back home.”
The player smiled.
“He beat me in there, though,” Thomas said of his coach. “But yeah, I was in there. I just had to get a little something in this morning before I came over here.”
He said college football is every day.
“It has to be, man. You have to train like that,” Thomas said. “We always say, ‘If you’re sleeping somebody else is working.’ That’s a mindset that we have. That’s why I work so hard. I don’t want to get outworked.”
Appalachian State is the preseason favorite to repeat as Sun Belt champion. They share some obvious similarities to the Troy Trojans, who are picked second in the Sun Belt East – just behind the Mountaineers and just how they finished in 2018.
Both programs have new coaches – Drinkwitz and Chip Lindsey. Both have a number of players returning, particularly on offense. Troy has seven starters back, including quarterback Kaleb Barker. Appalachian State has 10 back on offense, including quarterback Zac Thomas, another Alabama product from Trussville. And both have high expectations.
Josh Thomas said his team remains hungry, particularly with the new coaching staff.
“I feel like every game we’ve got to go out and prove it,” the senior safety said. “We have to go win it. My position coach always says, ‘We’ve haven’t won a game yet.’ We have to go out and prove it every day.”
Difficult summer: Arkansas State coach Blake Anderson knew what he wanted to say. He just couldn’t say it.
“I fully expected to be standing before you today saying, ‘Yeah, we beat cancer,’” Anderson said when asked about his wife, Wendy, and her fight against breast cancer. “I’d love to be telling you that. It’s just not where God’s got us right now. I would tell you it’s been a tough summer, a long, hard summer.
“But she’s one of the toughest fighters I’ve ever met. We are still knee deep in the battle. I would just tell you prayers are needed more now than ever before.
“We just continue to fight every day. Even my players have been inspired by her willingness to fight and not make excuses and just battle every day.”
Red Wolves defensive back B.J. Edmonds is among those inspired not just by Wendy Anderson’s fight, but by his head coach’s battle to support her.
“Their whole family, our family at Arkansas State, just to be able to keep pushing and fighting, it is inspiring,” Edmonds said. “And for Coach A to stay positive and to do what he does is very inspiring.
“Sometimes he’s not at the facility as much as he would be because of Ms. Wendy. We all understand that 100 percent. She’s very important to all of us. We’re sending prayers their way and understanding what’s going on, he has to do what he has to do.”
Anderson said he’s been touched by the outpouring of support at Arkansas State and throughout the profession.
“You find out just how small our profession really is,” Anderson said. “I’ve talked to so many coaches and wives that have reached out.”
Ambitious start: South Alabama head coach Steve Campbell is confident his Jaguars will be better in Year 2 than in the 3-9 inaugural season. Six starters will be back on offense and four are back on defense.
South will open its season at Nebraska and Campbell said he can’t wait.
of his program than the 3-9 Jaguars
“We get to go to Lincoln, Nebraska, open up on national TV at 11 … in front of 85,000 on ESPN,” Campbell said. “If you could draw it up any way you wanted to draw it up, that's how you would.”
His approach to that game – despite it being the first step in a 12-game marathon – is refreshing.
“Some people don't get too high or too low. We get tremendously high, and we do wear our heart on our sleeves, and we’re going to put everything we’ve got into that one game,” Campbell said. “And then when that game is over, we’re going to put everything we’ve got into that next game. Then when that game is over, we’re going to do the same thing next week.
“Our mantra, our deal this year, is one time – let’s get up for one time, one game. That’s the beauty of football. There’s only 12 regular season games. Pro baseball, they play 162 games. Basketball, what do they play, 72 or something? In football you only play 12 games. Come on, now. You can get crunk up, all you got, one time, 12 times in a row.”
Jaguars running back Tra Minter said he wants to win the Sun Belt with his teammates.
“I like the individual accolades, but team accolades beat them all,” said Minter after he said he wants to be a 1,000-yard rushers and a 2,000-yard all-purpose back. “I want a Sun Belt championship. I want to graduate, work for Pro Day, and hopefully get drafted to the NFL.”
