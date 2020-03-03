TROY — Troy head football coach Chip Lindsey doesn’t worry about Richard Jibunor’s attitude.
The Nigerian native transferred from Auburn, sat out all of last season and is eager to make plays for the Troy defense at the bandit or edge rusher position.
“The first thing that jumps out to me about Richard is he’s extremely hard working. He’s extremely motivated to be as good as he can be,” Lindsey said after Troy’s fourth spring practice on Tuesday morning. “He’s a guy that came here last year and sat out an entire year.”
He didn’t play in games, but the redshirt sophomore flashed his raw talent daily.
“He played on the scout team every day and gave us unbelievable effort with a great attitude, great energy and great body language,” Lindsey said. “So now he’s got this opportunity to play now.
“I think he’s trying to take full advantage of it. He’s got three years to play, but in our minds he’s an older type kid and he’ll provide a lot of leadership and, obviously, a very talented player.”
Jibunor is 6-foot-3 and looks bigger and stronger than last year’s listed 215 pounds. A year watching captain Jarvis Hayes play the position showed him it takes more than his natural speed and quickness to play the bandit.
“Coming to a different program I think I came in at the right time,” Jibunor said. “New players, new plays, having the opportunity to learn behind those guys like Zo (Bridges) and Jarvis Hayes — especially Jarvis — it was really good.
“Jarvis Hayes has strength and power. That really helped me. They really coached me, really helped me. Sometimes Jarvis would come around and walk with me, make sure I knew what my assignment was, make sure I was getting better.”
He didn’t like sitting out, but he tried to turn it into a positive.
“It was really tough. It was really tough but it was a good learning period for me,” Jibunor said. “I got an opportunity to learn about the school, the team and a lot of stuff — especially the new coaches and everything. I used it to put in a lot of time in the weight room and it worked out good.”
Lindsey said there’s more than a bigger frame to like about Jibunor.
“Sitting out a year allowed him to get comfortable here at Troy. I think for him it allowed him to appreciate the opportunity he has to play college football,” the coach said. “Being a Nigerian kid, he came to the United States for an opportunity and he takes advantage of that every day.
“He’s a guy that will never take for granted his opportunity. I think that says a lot about him and the way he’s been raised and his family. He’s a fun kid to be around and I think our guys really enjoy him being at Troy with us.”
“Enjoy” and “spring practice” are two concepts that are typically unrelated. But Jibunor has thrown himself into learning the defensive playbook.
“These first four practices have been all about learning the plays and my assignments. So far it’s been great,” he said. “It’s been very big coaching period for me. I’m just concentrating on my technique and … putting in the effort.”
He was asked if he’s more comfortable this spring than he was a year ago.
“At the end of the day, it’s football,” Jibunor said. “So far it’s been a lot of learning the playbook, just like any program. Every day they’ve got new installs and everything. As long as you’re giving effort and willing to learn and applying your best, that’s what we’ve been doing.”
Tough finish: Lindsey said the fourth spring practice — which will end with T-Day on April 4 — didn’t go the way he wanted.
“I was a little disappointed with our guys today. I didn’t think we had the same energy and focus that we had,” Lindsey said. “We’ve had four good days overall, but today … We want to make sure we hold ourselves to a certain standard every day. Disappointed a little bit with how we finished today, didn’t finish how I wanted to.
“These are 18-20-year-old kids and we have to motivate them every day to get going. When you get to a point where you don’t have to do much of that then I think you’ve got the signs of a good team. I think we’re still a work in progress.”
What’s next: Lindsey said Troy will complete its second time through its install on Thursday — before the Trojans take off for spring break.
“Spring break and Easter, we had to fit it in. T-Day being on April 4, we needed to get done before Easter,” Lindsey said. “We’ll get out of here for spring break and get back after that.”
