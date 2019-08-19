The film was more confirmation than revelation for Troy coaches after studying the Trojans’ final preseason scrimmage on Saturday.
Upon further review, head coach Chip Lindsey’s first impression of a more competitive scrimmage was upheld.
“I thought both sides at times really executed well, and at times we’ve still got some cleanup to do,” Lindsey said by phone Monday afternoon. “Offensively, we were able to run the ball better. Short-yardage situations were an emphasis for us. We had some explosive plays.”
Those positives were mitigated by a couple red flags – actually, they were yellow.
“Penalties are something both sides have to work on. We can’t have penalties to offset explosive plays. That’s something we’ll focus on the next two weeks,” Lindsey said.
Defensive coordinator Brandon Hall also mentioned a couple penalties that hurt his unit, but Lindsey was more concerned with the unforced errors.
“Sometimes you’re going to get some penalties during a play. Maybe he calls a hold; is it a hold or not? But the pre-snap penalties are what bother me – not focusing, not locking in on the snap count. We’ve got to do a better job with that,” the head coach said.
Hall said Troy’s defense overcame a slow start on Saturday.
“I thought that was probably the most glaring thing,” the coordinator said. “The other scrimmage we had we were able to come out early and honestly make some early stops and get our feet underneath us.
“The first few drives I thought we were a little bit flat. Because of that, the offense was able to move the ball. They did a good job of coming out and tempoing us and pacing us – which was good for us. It was the first time we had to face a couple extended drives early on.
“About snap 37, which was a little before halftime, we settled in and played a lot better. But that was good for us. … We played more of a game-type atmosphere.”
With the two scrimmages past, Troy has less than two weeks left before the season opener at home against Campbell on Aug. 31. Besides the scrimmage clean-up, preparation for the Camels is Job 1.
“We’re in game prep mode now for Campbell,” Lindsey said. “We’ll operate on a normal weekly schedule so our players can kind of get used to that and focus on practice set up the way it’ll be during the season.
“It’ll be a little different. Each day will be a different focus, like it is during a regular game week. Our players, now that they’re in class, have a couple weeks to get adjusted.”
Lindsey and Hall both said they like having two weeks to get ready for the opener.
“We’re just getting a base feel for Campbell and what they like to do,” Hall said. “Kind of building a game plan from there as far as having an idea what they are and who they are. I like the little extra time in this game plan to figure out who we are.”
Lindsey said “for sure” when asked if he liked the extra time.
“When you’re getting ready for Game 1, in some respects we’re ready to play, but in a lot of ways we’re still not,” the head coach said. “I think for us having a few weeks to focus in on some details will help us.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.