TROY – Troy added another piece to its future football schedule with the addition of Florida A&M to open the 2024 season (Aug. 31) at Veterans Memorial Stadium, both schools announced Friday.
It is Troy’s third non-conference game on the books for the 2024 campaign.
This will be the seventh all-time meeting between Troy and Florida A&M with the Trojans holding a 4-2 advantage in the series. Troy has won both meetings since it moved to the FBS ranks, including a 59-7 win in 2018.
The schools met three times over a four-year period in the late 90s with all three meetings occurring in the FCS Playoffs, while the first meeting came during the 1984 season at the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla.
Florida A&M joins Southern Miss to fill out Troy’s home non-conference slate in 2024. The Trojans are scheduled to travel to Memphis that year in addition to another yet to be scheduled opponent.
