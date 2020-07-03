TROY – Troy announced Friday the addition of Nicholls State to its 2025 non-conference football schedule. The Trojans and Colonels are scheduled to open the 2025 campaign on Aug. 30 at The Vet.
Troy and Nicholls State have a long history dating back to 1973 and continuing through Troy’s years as a member of the Southland Conference. The Trojans have enjoyed the upper hand with a 20-6-1 advantage in the series including four straight victories before the series halted in 2001.
Nicholls State enters the 2020 season ranked 14th nationally in the FCS Preseason Poll after coming off its third straight FCS Playoff appearance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.