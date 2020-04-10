Troy's Veterans Memorial Stadium

Troy's Veterans Memorial Stadium is shown lit up in blue lights Thursday night as part of the athletic department's salute to health workers and others on the front lines of health care during the COVID-19 virus.

 TROY UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS

Troy Athletics joined collegiate and professional teams from across the country Thursday evening as part of the global #LightItBlue movement to support the men and women on the front lines of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The video boards and ribbon boards at both Veterans Memorial Stadium and Trojan Arena displayed blue lights to show support for all the health care and essential workers on the front lines.

Additionally, the Power T on the back of the North End Zone scoreboard was also changed to blue.

