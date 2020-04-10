Troy Athletics joined collegiate and professional teams from across the country Thursday evening as part of the global #LightItBlue movement to support the men and women on the front lines of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The video boards and ribbon boards at both Veterans Memorial Stadium and Trojan Arena displayed blue lights to show support for all the health care and essential workers on the front lines.
Additionally, the Power T on the back of the North End Zone scoreboard was also changed to blue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.