TROY – In a move to strengthen its external operations staff and increase its efforts in revenue generation, Troy Director of Athletics Brent Jones announced Monday the promotion of three athletics staffers.
Sandy Atkins, Kyle George and Adam Prendergast all received promotions in the Athletics Department as Troy continues to enhance its branding, marketing, fundraising, sales and communications strategies.
“Over the last few years, Troy Athletics has had a tremendous amount of success across the board,” Jones said. “Our great fans have stepped up time and time again as shown by the increases in fan and student attendance, ticket sales, licensing, merchandising, corporate sponsorships and fundraising. As we look to continue that momentum, we must grow our fan base, enhance our brand and generate additional revenues in addition to streamlining our external operations and revenue generation areas. With that in mind, I am very pleased and excited to promote Sandy, Kyle and Adam as they will continue to work extremely well with our talented and hard-working staff.”
Atkins, who has twice acted as Troy’s Interim Director of Athletics, will serve as Troy’s Deputy Director of Athletics where she will assist with the day-to-day administration of the department and hold the distinction of senior woman administrator. Atkins joined the Troy staff in 2001 and has served the department in various roles over that time.
In addition to her new responsibilities, Atkins will continue her role in sport administration, budget management and oversight in the areas of student-athlete welfare, academics and compliance.
George, who previously served as Troy’s Associate Director of Athletics for Marketing and Sales, will assume the new role of Executive Associate Director of Athletics for External Operations. He will oversee all external operations with an intense focus on revenue generation including the areas of fundraising, licensing, ticket sales, marketing and corporate sponsorships.
George joined the Troy staff in the spring of 2017 and since that time the Trojans have set attendance records at football, baseball, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, softball and soccer. During his tenure, Troy has also enhanced its ticket sales platform, seen an increase in student involvement in athletics and expanded its marketing presence across the state.
Prendergast, who has been part of Troy’s staff since January 2012, has been elevated to Associate Director of Athletics for Communications and Creative Content. In addition to his current duties overseeing the Athletic Communications office, Prendergast’s new role will focus on creative video content that strengthens Troy’s brand and produces revenue. Prendergast most recently served as Assistant Director of Athletics for Communications after beginning his tenure at Troy as Director of Media Relations.
Troy has seen significant growth in its digital media and communications efforts during Prendergast’s time at Troy especially in social media. Last year, Troy ranked second nationally in Facebook interactions per user and 13th in Twitter interactions among Group of Five football programs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.