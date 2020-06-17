Troy University baseball coach Mark Smartt and basketball coach Scott Cross each received a boost to their programs on Wednesday.
Ryan Pettys, a left-handed pitcher from Lynn Haven, Fla., has transferred from Florida State to Troy after redshirting during the 2020 season and will have four years of eligibility remaining on the Trojans’ baseball team.
"Ryan was one of the top left-handed pitchers in country out of high school a year ago and we are thankful to get him here at Troy,” Smartt said through a Troy media release. “His ceiling is extremely high and look forward to adding him to an already talented class on the mound."
A graduate of Mosley High School, Pettys earned All-State honors and helped lead the school to a Class 6A state semifinal appearance in 2019. He earned All-County and All-District honors all four years of high school.
Lydell Geffrard, a 6-8 forward from New York who played last season at Three Rivers Junior College in Missouri, is the eighth signee this year to join the Troy basketball program.
This past season, the big man shot 52.9 percent from the field in averaging 9.8 points and 6.5 rebounds in his 25 appearances. He had at least eight rebounds in 12 games during the season.
"We are extremely excited to add Lydell Geffrard to our Troy Trojans basketball family," Cross said through a Troy release. "Big 'Dell brings experience, size, strength, low post scoring and passing to our basketball team.
“He really impressed our staff with his ability to pass the ball and score with his back to the basket. However, the thing that we like most, is that 'Dell is a very high character person that fits our culture. He's the perfect OKG (Our Kind of Guys)."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.