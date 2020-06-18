TROY – Troy baseball head coach Mark Smartt continued to add elite talent to the Trojans’ roster with the addition of right-handed pitcher Mason Kenney on Thursday. Kenney will have three years of eligibility remaining after transferring to Troy from Furman.
Kenney split his time between the mound and shortstop at Furman with 21 career appearances as a position player and 12 appearances on the mound. A change of scenery to Troy will allow Kenney to dedicate all his attention to the mound where he ranked among the top right-handed pitchers in the state of Georgia by Perfect Game coming out of Milton High School.
He posted a 4.11 ERA with 22 strikeouts and just eight walks over 35 career innings of work at Furman while holding opponents to just a .258 batting. Kenney peppers the strike zone with an 89 to 91 mile-per-hour fastball and his pitch arsenal features an above average slider. A two-time all-conference selection for Milton HS, Kenney played in the 2018 17U Perfect Game-East Cobb Invitational, 2018 WWBA 2019 Grads or 17U National Championship Qualifier, 2018 WWBA 2019 Grads or 17U National Championship and 2018 17U PG World Series.
“We are excited to add Mason to the Troy baseball family," Smartt said. "Mason brings DI experience to our pitching staff, which is always a positive. His strike throwing ability and arm strength is something that attracted us right away. We look forward to seeing him in a Troy uniform for years to come.”
