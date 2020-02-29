GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Another hot start wasn’t enough as the Troy baseball team dropped Game 2 of the series to No. 1-ranked Florida, 10-7, on Saturday afternoon.
Troy recorded 13 hits, tied for the most Florida has given up in a game this season, but committed four errors and left 12 men on base in the loss.
Rigsby Mosley remained solid in the leadoff spot for the Trojans. The junior scored twice and finished the day with a grand slam and a double, while Austin Garofalo and William Sullivan anchored the bottom half of the lineup with three and two hits, respectively.
Orlando Ortiz struck out five batters and allowed three earned runs in 6.0 innings. The Miami, Fla., native worked out of some tight spots by forcing some key ground balls to keep the Gators at bay early in the game. Dalton Wilder was tagged with the loss for the Trojans.
Mosley’s grand slam opened the scoring in the top of the second inning before Easton Kirk struck a hard-hit ball right at the pitcher that deflected into the outfield to score Dalton Sinquefield in the top of the third.
Troy added two more runs in the fourth when Drew Frederic singled up the middle to score Mosley. Two batters later, Kirk doubled to left to score Frederic and extend Troy’s lead to 7-1.
The Gators slowly chipped away at the Trojan lead with a run in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings before taking the lead with a six-spot in the bottom of the seventh.
David Luethje earned the win on the mound while Ben Specht earned his second save of the year.
“We didn’t play well enough to win tonight,” Troy coach Mark Smartt said. “I felt like we were playing not to lose rather than staying aggressive like were early in the game.
“I like the way our kids competed, there’s no question about their fight, we just fell short in regard to execution.”
FRIDAY Florida 3, Troy 2
On Friday in the opener of the series, Troy gave Florida all it could handle behind 6.0 scoreless innings from Levi Thomas.
The Trojans jumped out to a two-run lead before eventually coming up short to the Gators, 3-2.
Thomas worked around some early trouble by forcing a few key fly outs with Gator runners in scoring position but eventually settled in and struck out six while only walking one in his third outing of the year.
In total, six Trojans recorded at least one hit as Troy added 10 to its nation-leading total of 107 entering the weekend. Drew Frederic posted his fifth three-hit game of the year, going 3-4 at the plate, while Caleb Bartolero and Rigsby Mosley each registered two hits.
The Trojans’ bats were busy early as Frederic, Dalton Sinquefield and Easton Kirk all reached in the first inning. Bartolero got the scoring started with a single up the middle to bring Sinquefield home.
Troy struck again in the top of the third when Mosley and Frederic both singled to begin the inning. A well-executed sac bunt from Sinquefield advanced the runners before Kirk hit a chopper to second to score Mosley from third.
Florida (9-0) capitalized off four hits and two Troy errors in the seventh inning to push three runs across the plate and take the lead for good. Tommy Mace improved to 2-0 on the year for the Gators while Ben Specht earned the save.
Lance Johnson was tagged with the loss for the Trojans.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.