The Troy University men’s basketball program signed three impressive players with Texas ties on Wednesday, but the best may be yet to come from a couple of in-state prospects.
Pinson Valley star guard Kam Woods, who averaged 38.1 points and was named Class 6A Player of the Year by the Alabama Sports Writers Association, committed to the Trojans on Tuesday and expected to sign soon.
Also committed and expected to sign is Robert E. Lee guard Duke Miles, who was a finalist for Class 7A Player of the Year after averaging 17.4 points this past season.
Those signing with Troy on Wednesday were Tyler (Texas) Junior College teammates Rory Pantophlet (6-9 forward) and Kieffer Punter (6-4 guard), along with Christian Turner, a 6-7 forward from South Grand Prairie (Texas) High School.
It was definitely a winning day for head coach Scott Cross, whose team went 9-22 overall, 5-15 in Sun Belt Conference play, during his first season at the helm of the Trojans.
It’s been a rocky offseason as five members of last year’s team entered the transfer portal: junior shooting guard Darian Adams, junior point guard Ty Gordon, sophomore point guard KJ Simon, sophomore shooting guard Tahj Small and redshirt junior power forward Davion Thomas. The team had only one senior this past season, sharp-shooter Charles Norman.
The impressive list of signees compiled by Cross on Wednesday — plus the anticipated signings of Woods and Miles on the horizon — certainly would fill a lot of holes in a hurry.
Pantophlet averaged 9.1 points and 9.1 rebounds a game a season ago and shot 63.8 percent from the field. Punter averaged 11.9 points and shot 46.1 percent from behind the arc last season. Turner averaged 14.2 points and 5.5 rebounds
“Rory is an extremely talented and athletic 6-9 post player,” Cross was quoted in a Troy media release. “He runs like a deer, has great hands, sprints the floor, and rebounds out of his area. He can score with either hand, has great feet and a blossoming skill set.
“Kieffer is a very smart basketball player that can really shoot the basketball. I believe Kieffer is the type of player that will just keep getting better and better because he is a gym rat and works so hard.
“Christian is a 6-7 power forward that can really stretch the defense with his 3-point shooting,” Cross added. “Christian won Defensive Player of the Year in one of the toughest districts in the state of Texas. Christian has a great feel for the game, can post up and is a great passer that can guard any position on the floor.”
The three prospects join a core of returners which include guards Desmond Williams and Jakevan Leftridge, who were freshmen this past season, as well as veteran forwards Zay Williams and Nick Stampley.
