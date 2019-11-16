TROY – Troy’s women moved to 3-0 on the season with a 94-64 home win over Jacksonville State on Saturday.
It is Troy’s first 3-0 start since the 2005-06 season.
Alexus Dye and Jasmine LeBlanc both had double-doubles for the Trojans. Dye scored a game-high 21 points and had 15 rebounds. LeBlanc's double-double came on 13-points and 10 rebounds with a game-high four steals.
Jasmine Robinson scored 17 points, grabbed four rebounds, dished out six assists and shot 4-for-4 from the foul line. Kayla Robinson scored 13 points in the win.
Jacksonville State fell to 2-2.
Trojans fall at Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Justin Smith led four scorers in double figures with 22 points and Indiana never trailed in its 100-62 victory over Troy on Saturday night.
Zay Williams scored a game-high 28 points for Troy on 11-for-19 shooting. Chuck Norman added 10 points for the Trojans (0-3).
Aljami Durham and Trayce Jackson-Davis both scored 17 points for the Hoosiers. Damezi Anderson added 14 points.
Indiana outrebounded Troy 51-38 and finished the game shooting 53.8 percent (36-for-65). Troy shot 31.7 percent (20-for-63) and was just 5-for-25 from 3-point range.
