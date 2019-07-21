Chip Lindsey had a team full of options when asked to bring two Troy players to the Sun Belt Media Day.
Quarterback Kaleb Barker and safety Melvin Tyus will represent the Trojans along with their head coach Monday in New Orleans.
“We’ve got a lot of great kids,” Troy’s head coach said last Thursday. “We only could take two. It’s always tough to choose two, but felt like these guys would be really good representatives of what we’re trying to do here.”
Barker’s story is more familiar. He was Troy’s starting quarterback through the first six games, but suffered a season-ending knee injury. He was held out of contact this spring, but was hardly idle.
“He did all the seven-on-seven stuff, in addition to all the rehab for the knee,” Lindsey said. “I’ve really been pleased with the way he approached the spring, the summer, the offseason. This is his last go-round and I know he’s excited about getting the opportunity to go out the right way.
“I just felt like – with the things he’s been through and overcome – that he earned the opportunity to go represent us on that side of the ball.”
Tyus’ role was always going to be key this fall. But the transfers of Marcus Jones and Tyler Murray, two starters in the secondary, make the veteran’s contributions crucial this fall.
“Melvin’s as good a kid as there is that I’ve been around,” Lindsey said. “A steady player for us. He’s played a lot of snaps at safety. A guy I know our defense is counting on to bring leadership in that back end.
“Melvin and Kaleb both are on our leadership council. They are guys we really, really count on to be leaders on our team.”
Lindsey said he was excited for his first conference media day as a head coach.
“I’m looking forward to getting down there and seeing some of the other coaches,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of good coaches and players in this league. This league is so competitive, a lot of parity, compared to when I was here the first time (2010 as a Troy assistant). I’m excited and looking forward to getting down there and getting it going.”
Sun Belt coaches last got together at the spring meetings in May.
“I’ve had a chance to meet almost all of our coaches. I really have known most of these coaches before. It was good. We got to hang out together, spend a little time and so forth.
“I think that’s what made this league so much more competitive is the fact that these universities are hiring good coaches.”
Lindsey said he’s eager to get to the Big Easy and talk some football.
“I think it’s an exciting time because it’s kind of the kickoff to the season. We get back and we’ll have about a week before we start camp, maybe a little more,” the coach said.
“I think it signifies that we’re about to get this thing kicked off and grind out through February. It’s an exciting time, you know? I think everybody has a lot of optimism about their team – and they should.”
Troy players report for camp on Aug. 1 and preseason practices begin Aug. 2, Lindsey said. The coach added the Trojans have had a good summer, using the two hours of practice per week the NCAA allows strategically.
“We were able to really re-install our offense and defense through position meetings with our players. Then we got on the field with them Friday mornings,” he said. “You can’t use a football and you can’t line up in 11-man formations, but we were able to at least install concepts and really go back and maybe teach more details, you know?
“I think we got to go re-define the plays instead of just installing and running the plays like you do in the spring. I think we got to focus on the little details and the intricacies that go with each concept. Now they know, ‘Here’s why we’re doing it against this coverage or when we get this front.’
“Hopefully, our players now will enter fall camp, we’ll run through install again a couple times and really now have a much better understanding of what we’re trying to do. So I think that time has paid off.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.