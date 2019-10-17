Troy defense takes big step forward in victory over rival Jaguars

TROY – Carlton Martial may have been drained after his 10-tackle performance in Troy’s 37-13 victory over South Alabama, but the sophomore middle linebacker had enough left for a length-of-the-field sprint to claim the prize after the Trojans won the “Battle for the Belt” Wednesday night.
“Of course it’s a boost playing against my former teammates and friends,” the Mobile native said, adding his postgame sprint was more of a race.
“Usually, it’s A.J. Smiley (getting there first), so I tried to beat him this year. That’s all that was.”
The defense deserved to raise the Belt. The young unit continues to improve and very definitely stepped up against the Jaguars on Wednesday night. The Trojans (3-3, 1-1 Sun Belt) held the Jaguars (1-6, 0-3) to just three points and 161 yards in the second half.
“I thought it was a total team effort – extremely proud of the defense,” Troy head coach Chip Lindsey said, crediting coordinator Brandon Hall and his staff. “Tonight we made some plays, we got some turnovers. If you think about it, they gave up three points. We turned the ball over and gave up a touchdown. Then we threw an interception and they kicked a field goal.
“Really pleased with the defense and how they played. That was the key to the game because we were hit-and-miss on offense.”
Will Sunderland intercepted two passes – including a game-clinching pick-six in the fourth quarter – and Martial forced a fumble that TJ Harris recovered. Coming into the game, Troy had recorded a total of six turnovers for the season.
Troy showed improvement far beyond creating turnovers. South Alabama was just 3-for-12 on third down. The Trojans also kept the Jaguars out of the end zone on three trips inside the 10-yard line and got a stop on fourth-and-1 in the fourth quarter when Martial stopped Carlos Davis.
“Our front seven was extremely active,” Lindsey said.
Justin Whisenhunt, Troy’s Will linebacker who plays next to Martial, also had 10 tackles. Several of those were tackles on shallow crossing routes that hurt Troy badly against Arkansas State.
“I saw from Whiz what I know he has. We know Whiz is that type of player,” Martial said. “Any game, he can give you 10, 11, 15 (tackles). I’m glad Whiz is coming along.”
The Trojans have allowed just 22 second-half points over their last four games. Troy played 19 players on defense in its most recent game at Missouri. Lindsey said the experience is starting to show.
“What you’re seeing are some guys maybe growing up a little bit. They’re getting some reps,” the head coach said. “People have no idea how hard it is to go from not playing or being a redshirt freshman or a true freshman and boom, you’re on the field playing Southern Miss, who throws it really well, or Arkansas State with some big-time receivers – maybe two or three NFL guys.
“I think those guys are starting to get their feet wet. We played better tonight. We contested some balls. We didn’t give up explosive plays not nearly as much. We didn’t turn guys loose. I’m excited. I think they’re making a lot of progress.”
Sunderland’s two interceptions were sandwiched around a scary hit when he suffered a stinger. He dropped his head while trying to tackle South Alabama running back Tra Minter, who gained 86 yards on 17 carries and added six catches for 36 yards.
“It was just a stinger in my arm, nothing major,” Sunderland said. “You know, it was just stiff a little bit.”
The collision came on fourth-and-4 and Minter took a blow from Sunderland, but got the first down.
“He came up and really lowered the boom on that running back,” Lindsey said. “Will’s a guy that’s very talented. I think it’s a confidence thing with him. Tonight, I think, is going to be great for his confidence.”
Sunderland’s first interception came late in the first half. He ran down an overthrown long pass. His 29-yard pick-six came early in the fourth quarter and gave Troy a 30-13 lead.
“To not only pick the ball but to run it back for a touchdown is a great job there,” Lindsey said. “I’m really proud of him and excited to see him make a big play like that.”
“Honestly, it was easy because all week, me and coach (Ray) Brown, coach Hall, the whole defense, we watched film twice a day, three times a day,” Sunderland said. “I already knew what type of route they were running.”
Sunderland sounded more excited about the goal-line stand in the second quarter. Four tries from the Troy 3 didn’t produce any points.
“Man, that changed everything,” Sunderland said. “As a defense, we knew we were capable of making stops like that. … That stop really defined us and gave everybody confidence. We see what we really can do.”
