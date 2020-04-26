TROY – Troy defensive tackle Marcus Webb and cornerback Will Sunderland each signed undrafted free agent deals with NFL teams Saturday following the conclusion of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Webb inked his deal with the Seattle Seahawks while Sunderland signed with the Green Bay Packers.
Sunderland, an All-Sun Belt First Team selection last season, intercepted four passes during his senior season with the Trojans, including two in Troy's victory over South Alabama, one of which he returned for a touchdown.
Industry leader Pro Football Focus (PFF) rated Sunderland as Troy's top coverage player in the secondary and opponents were successful on just 68.3 percent of targets against him. PFF also placed the native of Midwest City, Okla., as the ninth best overall cornerback and the 14th best cover cornerback among players in Group of Five conferences.
Webb earned his third straight All-Sun Belt honor this past year as he was named to the third team after he finished fifth in the league with six sacks and 19th with eight tackles for loss.
Webb was named the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week following a three-sack performance against Georgia Southern. The total ranks as the third most in a game in Troy history and was the 13th most in a game at the FBS ranks last season.
The Decatur, Ala., native led Troy with 39 total pressures and 27 hurries last season. According to PFF, Webb was Troy’s top pass rusher with an 81.0 grade and was tied for second on the team with six quarterback hits.
Both players helped themselves at Troy’s Pro Day with Sunderland posting a 4.46 40-yard dash and a 36-inch vertical jump, while Webb turned in a 35-inch vertical and 20 bench press reps after measuring in at 6-foot-2 ¼ and 247 pounds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.