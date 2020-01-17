Troy logo

TROY – Troy’s men’s basketball program looks to bounce back Saturday when Georgia State visits Trojan Arena for a 2 p.m. game.

The Trojans (7-12, 3-5 Sun Belt) will try to snap a two-game losing streak against the first-place Panthers (13-6, 6-2). Most recently, Troy lost at home to Georgia Southern, which shares the Sun Belt lead at 6-2 with Georgia State and Little Rock.

Nick Stampley scored a career-high 17 points and freshman Desmond Williams added 14 for Troy in the loss to Georgia Southern.

Troy next will play Wednesday night at Little Rock.

The Troy women (13-3, 4-1 SBC) on Saturday are playing Georgia State at 1 p.m. (CT) in Atlanta.

