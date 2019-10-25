Troy offensive lineman Tristan Crowder knows the Trojans aren’t facing a typical Georgia State opponent Saturday.
“It will be a nice fight this year,” Crowder said of the Panthers, who are 5-2 overall and 2-1 in Sun Belt play. “It’s not the old Georgia State and we can just walk in and be like, ‘Oh, it’s just Georgia State.’
“You have to come in there ready to play every snap. It’s going to be a four quarter game.”
The Trojans (3-3, 1-1) have had a little extra rest and take some confidence into the game after a 37-13 victory over rival South Alabama on Oct. 16.
“We picked up some momentum from last Wednesday,” linebacker Carlton Martial said. “We saw a lot of things that we need to work on, but we saw a lot of good things. We are going to build off that. … We have seen some young guys grow up.”
A home-heavy first half of the season will force Troy to continue to develop on the road. Saturday’s trip to Georgia State Stadium – formerly Turner Field – kicks off a stretch of four road games in the next five weeks, all Sun Belt games.
Troy coaches said the Panthers’ are better not just on paper, but on film. Georgia State opened the season with a win at Tennessee. After a 2-0 start, they dropped consecutive games to Western Michigan and the Sun Belt opener at Texas State in triple overtime – a head-scratching result.
Since then, the Panthers have defeated Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina and, last week, Army.
“They’re much improved and have come a long way,” Troy head coach Chip Lindsey said, complimenting Georgia State head coach Shawn Elliott and his staff. “We’ll have our hands full this week.”
Lindsey and defensive coordinator Brandon Hall said Panthers quarterback Dan Ellington is driving a lot of that development on offense.
“The quarterback has really improved since last year,” Hall said of Ellington. “They’re probably the most balanced offense we’ve faced this whole year. … From my point, it’s one of the best offenses we’ll see all year.”
Tra Barnett is the leading rusher with almost 700 yards and Ellington is the second-leading rusher with almost 500 yards. Cornelius McCoy leads Georgia State with 40 catches for 450 yards. Sam Pinckney is next with 30 receptions and 389 yards.
Playmaking inside linebacker Trajan Stephens-McQueen leads an improved Georgia stage defense.
“He’s very physical and active and has a couple of interceptions so far for them,” Lindsey said. “He’s a guy we need to block.”
Offensive coordinator Ryan Pugh said the Panther defensive is active and very fast.
“They play physical, especially in the box,” Pugh said. “Their safeties really get involved in the run game and in the pass game.”
Several Georgia-born Trojans are on the prowl for tickets to accommodate requests from friends and family. Crowder is from Carrollton, Ga. He estimated about 15 family members will be watching.
Troy receiver Khalil McClain is from Fairburn near Valdosta, but graduated from Creekside High in the Atlanta area. He knows a lot of eyes will be on him.
“I have to show out back home – all my people in the stands and my family,” McClain said. “They will definitely have some critiquing to do after the game.
“Everybody lets you know how you played. My dad is the worst. He is always on me. … My uncle is just as bad, though.”
McClain said he’s looking forward to his first Sun Belt road game. So is his head coach.
“As we sit here toward the end of October, we still play a lot of good football teams, but it helps that we still have all of our goals in front of us,” Lindsey said.
