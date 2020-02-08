TROY --- In front of an electric crowd of 4,523 at Trojan Arena Friday night, the Troy Trojans men's basketball program fell to in-state rival South Alabama 70-66.
Troy fell to 9-16 overall and 5-9 in the Sun Belt Conference, while South Alabama improved to 14-11 and 7-7. The 4,523 fans were the second largest of the season for Troy.
The Trojans cut a 67-60 South Alabama advantage to 67-66 with 61 seconds to go, but wouldn’t score again and the Jaguars hit three clutch free throws to seal the win.
After cutting it to one, the Trojans forced a tough 3-pointer from South Alabama’s Herb McGee that clanged off the rim. On the ensuing scrum for the rebound, Chatt Lott secured the rebound for the Jaguars and found teammate Andre Fox, who was fouled by Desmond Williams. The foul was Williams' fifth of the ballgame.
Fox stepped to the line and made both ends of the one-and-one to give the visitors a 69-66 lead with 18 seconds to go.
After a South Alabama timeout, the Trojans found Ty Gordon, whose 3-point attempt missed the mark. Lott grabbed the defensive rebound off of the Gordon miss and was fouled with 1.5 seconds to go. The graduate student made one-of-two free-throw attempts to ice the game.
In defeat, four different Trojans reached double figures, led by Williams who scored 14 points (5-of-9 FG, 4-of-7 3-point), and by Gordon, who earned 10 points, six rebounds and eight assists. Sophomore Tahj Small continued his strong play as of late scoring a career-best 12 points and grabbing eight rebounds, while Nick Stampley scored 10 points on efficient 5-of-6 shooting.
Troy's season-long three-game homestand continues when ULM visits Trojan Arena for a Thursday night matchup. Tip-off is 6 p.m.
