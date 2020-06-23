TROY – After announcing the return of the in-state rivalry in early May, Troy and UAB announced Tuesday two more series games in 2032 and 2033.
The latest addition means that the Trojans and Blazers will meet four times over a six-year period from 2028 thru 2033.
The new home-and-home deal has UAB playing at Troy’s Veterans Memorial Stadium on Sept. 18, 2032 with the Trojans making a trip to Birmingham the following year on Sept. 10, 2033.
The schools will rejuvenate the series in 2028 (at UAB) and 2029 (at Troy). The two met every year from 2009-2014 before UAB disbanded its program for two years. Troy leads the all-time series, 7-5.
UAB also announced Tuesday a two-game home-and home series with South Alabama for 2030-31.
The Blazers are finishing up a home-and-home series with South Alabama this season with a game in Mobile on Sept. 26. UAB won the first-ever game between the schools last year in Birmingham, 35-3.
