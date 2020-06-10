TROY – Troy’s annual Homecoming football game will take place Oct. 24 when the Trojans play host to Georgia State at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Kickoff time for the game will be announced in the coming days.
The game with the Panthers wraps up a three-game homestand for the Trojans and will be Troy’s second to last home game of the season.
Troy is 3-0 all-time against Georgia State at home and the Trojans have won their last four Homecoming games, including a victory over Georgia State in 2016.
Season tickets for the 2020 season are on sale now and fans who purchase or renew their tickets during the months of June and July will be eligible for Troy’s “Summer of Prizes” giveaways.
Season ticket packages for the 2020 season start as low as $60 for general admission seating and $100 for reserved seats for Troy's six home games. Tickets can be purchased or renewed by calling 877-878-WINS (9467) or by visiting TroyTrojans.com/tickets.
