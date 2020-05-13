Troy head football coach Chip Lindsey believes there will be a 2020 college football season. He just doesn’t know what it will look like.
The status of the upcoming college football season is unknown because of the current coronavirus, especially with college campuses shut down. Already, Division II’s California Collegiate Athletic Association has suspended play for the fall and California’s governor said he couldn’t see how that state’s schools will be able to play football for safety reasons. A handful of that state’s schools are moving to online classes in the fall.
Troy’s Lindsey, though, believes a season will be played, perhaps with different circumstances.
“I am pretty confident that we are going to have a season, whether it is altered or not, we don’t really know yet,” Lindsey said Tuesday during a Troy virtual Zoom teleconference with media and Trojan supporters. “I think it is too early to tell. I know the Troy leadership, our administration, and our Chancellor, Dr. (Jack) Hawkins, will make the best decisions that are the safest for our student and our student-athletes.
“But I do think there will be a season. What that looks like, I think is still to be determined. I know these student-athletes who are in our program are looking forward to the day we can get back and get started. I think it will be under some guidelines, probably a lot of new things that we have never encountered before, but we will do whatever it takes to get back to normal as possible.”
Lindsey did not expound on what those guidelines could be.
Troy, like other college athletic programs, has not had any practices or on-campus workouts since mid-March when the current coronavirus pandemic shut down NCAA athletic programs.
Contact from coaches to players and vice versa since mid-March has been through Zoom teleconferences, phone calls and texts.
College classes went from campus settings to online throughout the country. Troy just finished its semester and final exams. Now, comes the summer and a lot of unknown answers to questions.
While some parts of the country, including Alabama, are starting to reopening businesses, college athletes still don’t know what summer workouts will be like since state health guidelines and NCAA requirements have not been announced.
“This summer will be like no other than we have been through,” Lindsey said. “I know talking to our team and different guys here and there, they are chomping at the bit to get back and get going. Soon as they give us the OK, we will be ready to play.”
Lindsey is hopeful that OK will come soon.
“Hopefully, maybe early June, we can get these guys on campus and get them in some type of routine,” Lindsey said, without elaborating.
In the meantime, Troy players have been busy at home working out on their own, mostly off workout plans from Troy’s strength and conditioning staff.
“I put up a weight rack in my garage and I have been working out that way,” said junior defensive tackle Will Choloh of Lawrenceville, Ga. “I have been working out with my dog, trying to run around the neighborhood as much as possible.”
Senior running B.J. Smith from Millbrook has spent time at home and in Troy, working out plus on rehab for his injured knee from last season. He said working from home has been different, but feels he has managed it well.
“It has been little difficult, but at the same time, I have been able to manage it,” Smith said. “With the help of our training staff and people around the program, I have been to manage it.
“I have been back and forth from Troy to Millbrook. When I am in Troy, I am doing my therapy. In Millbrook, I am on my own. It hasn’t been impossible, but it has been a challenge just like everything else.”
Lindsey said the players’ experiences at home have been unique and sometimes challenging.
“Every situation has been different,” Lindsey said. “Our strength staff, led by coach (Rusty) Whitt and coach (Adam) Hymel, has tried to develop a plan that works for everybody no matter where they are. Some of those guys have access to a bench (press) or a squat rack and some of them don’t.”
Lindsey noted Whitt and the strength and conditioning staff have been creative in setting up different forms of lifting exercises, such as filling up sand bags with objects for players to lift.
The second-year Trojan coach said with players being on their own, workouts have had to be done through self-motivation.
“When it is all said and done, you are going to find out who is serious about being a good football player and who is not when they get back,” Lindsey said. “You are going to tell who has worked.”
Junior linebacker Charlton Martial, a two-time All-American and a first-team All-Sun Belt Conference honoree, said in addition to school work and a workout, he has been able to do some other forms of activities at home as well as have some family bonding time.
“I may swim in the pool in the back and play a little ping pong with my brother, just trying to pass the time,” Martial said. “Just getting my family time in. I really like it.”
Though they are ready to get back to campus and get back into a football routine, Trojan players admit having some family time has been good.
“It has been valuable time with my family,” junior wide receiver Luke Whittemore of Gainesville, Fla., said. “I have three younger brothers and getting to be home with them, I have really enjoyed that. I am trying to advantage of it.”
T-Roy Parade coming to Dothan and Troy: T-Roy, Troy’s mascot, will hit the streets of Dothan on Saturday and Troy on Sunday to visit Trojan Nation while maintaining social distancing. He will ride in the back of a Jeep provided by Premier Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram through neighborhoods and to some businesses.
Troy supporters are encouraged to watch in driveways and sidewalks with signs.
T-Roy’s Parade starts Saturday morning in Dothan with stops at Dick’s Sporting Goods from 10:30-11 a.m. before a trip to Eagle Eye Outfitters from 11:15-11:45 a.m.
After lunch, he will be at Solomon Park (1-1:20 p.m.), Westgate Park (1:30-1:50 p.m.) and neighborhoods in Chapelwood (2-2:20 p.m.), The Highlands (2:30-2:50 p.m.), Brentwood (3-3:30), Westbrook (3:30-3:50 p.m.) and The Woodlands (4-4:20 p.m.).
On Sunday, T-Roy will be in Troy with stops in eight different neighborhoods beginning on College Street at 1 p.m. and ending in Oak Park at 4:30 p.m. Stops include Crow Hill (1:30-1:50 p.m.), Ridgewood (2-2:30 p.m.), 2nd Avenue (2:35-2:50 p.m.), Troy Country Club (3-3:30 p.m.), Prospect Ridge (3:35-4 p.m.), Wild Range (4:05-4:30 p.m.) and Oak Park (4:35-5 p.m.).
