TROY – Troy veterans knew what to expect when they reported for camp on Thursday, but linebacker Carlton Martial remembers his first camp check-in.
“I didn’t think we’d be up here that long,” the freshman All-American said Thursday as he looked back.
“Fall camp started today,” left tackle Austin Stidham said Thursday afternoon. “We have meetings the rest of the day and we go hard at it tomorrow. Practice starts tomorrow.”
Head coach Chip Lindsey, who opened his first camp as a head coach, didn’t try to hide his excitement.
“It’s almost like Christmas. A new season, everybody’s excited to get going,” Lindsey said before stepping into his first team meeting Thursday afternoon. “We’ll get on the field tomorrow (9 a.m.). … I know there’s lot of buzz and excitement about being here.”
Martial said he arrived at the football building around noon.
“We’ll be up here a while, having meetings, meeting the new kids,” the redshirt sophomore said. “We’re getting our feet back under us and getting situated. We’ll be up here until around 8:45 tonight. It’s like a regular camp day, honestly, without practice.
“I’m not complaining. It’s not too bad. Camp is camp. Camp life.”
Lindsey said much of the afternoon would be devoted to “housekeeping” things – “the dorm procedures, parking procedures, where do you eat, how you get registered for this and that,” the coach said.
Staff representatives from compliance, athletic training, parking services, campus safety, communications, housing and equipment all met with the players.
“We’ll get on the field tomorrow, but I think for our players there’s a lot of organizational things we need to accomplish today. Sometimes that can be a little draining,” the coach said.
Tuesday night, there was even some football on the itinerary.
“Here’s our camp schedule, here’s what we’re expecting you to do,” Lindsey said. “Tonight we’ll get more into an outlook on our season goals. Here’s who we want to be in 2019, here’s how we’re going to go about it, here’s the plan to get us there.”
There was also a preview of today’s first day of practice.
“We’ve already been going over install stuff all summer,” Stidham said. “This is really where we put everything down, we do a little refresher, that way we have no hiccups tomorrow. We’re good to go and ready to start.”
NOTES
Special guest: It was not intentional, but new Sun Belt commissioner Keith Gill was at Troy on Thursday for report day.
Gill said at Sun Belt Media Day in New Orleans he planned to visit each of the 10 Sun Belt campuses before the start of the season. Troy was stop No. 7 in that journey. ULM will be No. 8 on Monday.
Gill, who played football at Duke, said he also plans to attend at least one home game of every Sun Belt team this football season.
“I think it’s very important trying to rebuild relationships and get to know people,” he said during a lunch in Troy's Faculty and Staff dining room Thursday. “I’ve learned a ton. I’m really glad I’m doing it. It’s hot. I’m wearing a suit. I’m sweating a lot. But it’s a lot of good information and a lot of knowledge.”
The commissioner, who was hired as the sixth Sun Belt leader in March, said the facilities he’s seen have been impressive.
“Here at Troy, and at Texas State, Arkansas State, what they’re investing in their football programs, it makes you realize why this is one of the top FBS football conferences and why we’re having so much success,” Gill said. “Sun Belt schools are really investing in their programs from a facilities standpoint and in other ways, too.”
The Sun Belt Conference will hold the conference baseball tournament in Montgomery at Riverwalk Stadium for the next five years, beginning next spring. He doesn’t expect to go to a neutral site in football, where the title game is on campus.
“I don’t think that’s on the horizon,” he said. “I think being on campus is good for us, helps us generate crowds and a good TV perspective.”
He also said don’t look for a round of expansion from the Sun Belt’s 10 teams anytime soon.
“We like 10. We don’t have any thoughts or desires to add football playing schools,” Gill said. “We like our footprint. We’re going to have five bowl tie-ins in the next cycle, so that makes sure we can get 50 percent of our teams placed just through our existing relationships. … I think 10 is a strong number. I don’t really see that number changing in the future.”
Practice schedule: Troy will practice at 9 a.m. daily through Monday before players have Tuesday off. Troy’s first scrimmage is next Saturday, Aug. 10, at 9:30 a.m.
School starts Wednesday, Aug. 14. The second scrimmage of camp is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 17, which is also Fan Day.
The season opener, of course, is Aug. 31 at home against Campbell.
