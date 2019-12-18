2020 Troy Football Signing Class
Name Ht. Wt. Pos. Hometown / Previous School
Jabre Barber 5-10 175 WR Dothan, Ala. / Dothan HS
Toryque Bateman * 6-7 292 OL Gadsden City, Ala. / Fort Scott CC
Josh Brown 5-11 165 CB Valdosta, Ga. / Lowndes HS
Shakel Brown * 6-4 279 DT Tallahassee, Fla. / Itawamba CC
Jordan Chapman * 6-3 270 OL Leakesville, Miss. / Jones County CC
Markeis Colvin 5-11 201 S Ruskin, Fla. / Hutchinson CC
Derrick Graham * 6-4 263 OL Lake Minneola, Fla. / Lake Minneola HS
Navy Harris 6-1 237 LB Phenix City, Ala. / Hutchinson CC
George Jackson 5-11 190 S Rolling Fork, Miss. / Mississippi Delta CC
T.J. Jackson 6-1 280 DT Millbrook, Ala. / Stanhope Elmore HS
Tez Johnson 5-10 150 WR Pinson, Ala. / Pinson Valley HS
Deyunkrea Lewis 6-3 205 TE Montgomery, Ala. / Robert E. Lee HS
Chase Little 6-6 306 OL Montgomery, Ala. / Montgomery Catholic
Parker McNeil * 6-5 237 QB Austin, Texas / Navarro College
Luis Medina 6-1 291 DT Summerville, Ga. / Chattooga HS
Quincey Miller 6-3 218 DE Austell, Ga. / Pebblebrook HS
Marcus Rogers * 6-3 200 WR Smyrna, Ga. / Iowa Western CC
Gage Saint 6-5 275 OL Town Creek, Ala. / Hatton HS
Logan Self * 6-4 290 OL Trussville, Ala. / Hewitt Trussville HS
Darrell Starling 6-1 200 S Pelham, Ga. / Pelham HS
Kyle Toole 6-2 215 QB Leesburg, Ga. / Lee County HS
Kimani Vidal * 5-8 196 RB Marietta, Ga. / Marietta HS
Cam Williams 6-5 228 BAN Loganville, Ga. / Loganville HS
Zion Williams 5-11 190 DB Omaha, Neb. / Iowa Western CC
* January Enrollee
Class Breakdown
QB – 2
RB – 1
WR – 3
TE – 1
OL – 6
DT – 3
DE / BAN – 2
LB – 1
CB – 1
S/DB – 4
Offense – 13
Defense – 11
High School – 15
Junior College – 9
Alabama – 9
Georgia – 8
Florida – 3
Mississippi – 2
Nebraska – 1
Texas – 1
Jabre Barber (5-10, 175, WR, Dothan, Ala. | Dothan HS)
High School: Caught 38 passes for 619 yards and nine touchdowns in his senior season at Dothan High School … Rushed 33 times for 118 yards and four scores … Dynamic returner averaging 27.4 yards per kickoff return and 25.4 yards per punt return
Personal: Son of Teria Kincey
Toryque Bateman (6-7, 292, OL, Gadsden City, Ala. | Fort Scott CC | Louisville | Gadsden City HS)
Fort Scott CC: Rated as the No. 11 JUCO offensive tackle coming out of his sophomore season at Fort Scott Community College … Anchor of an offensive line that blocked for the second-best passing attack in the KJCCC (221.8 yards/game)
Louisville (2017): Redshirted his true freshman season at Louisville
High School: Ranked as the No. 3 offensive tackle in the state and the No. 18 offensive tackle in the South following his senior season at Gadsden City High School ... Tabbed the No. 50 offensive tackle by Scout.com ... Ranked as the No. 20 prospect in Alabama, No. 66 offensive tackle and No. 637 player overall in the 2017 class, according to 247Sports ... Rated the No. 34 player in Alabama ... Ranked as the No. 36 offensive tackle by ESPN ... Also played center on the basketball team ... Originally signed with Louisville after holding offers from Miami, Michigan and Mississippi State
Personal: Son of Christi and Glim Bateman ... Born Jan. 28, 1998 … Has one sister, Taniqua
Shakel Brown (6-4, 279, DT, Tallahassee, Fla. | Itawamba CC |¬¬¬Highlands JC | Lincoln HS)
Prior to Troy: Recorded 11 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss as a sophomore at Itawamba Community College … Attended Highlands Community College as a freshman
High School: Played football and basketball at Lincoln High School
Personal: Born Dec. 4, 1998 … Son of Melody Brown … Has one brother, Jamal, and two sisters, Sa’de and Latevia
Markeis Colvin (5-11, 201, S, Ruskin, Fla. | Hutchinson CC | Marshall | Armwood HS)
Hutchinson CC: Recorded 16 tackles, a tackle for loss, a forced fumble and three pass break ups in seven games as a sophomore at Hutchinson Community College
Marshall: Played in four games as a true freshman and recorded one tackle
High School: Two-time all-state selection and three-time all-conference player out of Armwood High School … Rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports ... Also played wide receiver and returned both kicks and punts ... Recorded 107 tackles, four tackles for loss and nine interceptions over his career … Also caught 44 passes for 1,043 yards and 11 touchdowns
Personal: Born April 21, 1999 … Son on Jennifer Walker and Frederick McCollough … Has two brothers, Joshua and Ashton, and a sister, Shania
Jordan Chapman (6-3, 270, OL, Leakesville, Miss. | Jones County CC | Greene County HS)
Jones CC: Named to the NJCAA All-Region 23 Team and to the All-MACJC Team following his sophomore season at Jones County Community College … Anchored an offensive line that allowed just nine sacks in 632 snaps … Graded at 89 percent and allowed just half a sack … As a freshman, helped lead the Bobcats to a final No. 5 ranking and a No. 10 final ranking as a sophomore … Rated as the No. 9 JUCO guard in the country by 247 Sports
High School: First team all-region and all-state selection at Green County High School … Played in the North-South All-Star Game … Helped lead the Wildcats to an 11-2 record his senior season; Greene County had won six games combined the previous three seasons …. Played on both the offensive and defensive lines
Personal: Born Dec. 25, 1999 … Son of Joanna Washington and Patrick Chapman … Has one brother, Joshua, and a sister, Korriana
Derrick Graham (6-4, 263, OL, Lake Minneola, Fla. | Lake Minneola HS)
High School: Helped lead Lake Minneola High School to a 9-4 record, a district title and a berth in the Florida 6A Regional Finals (state quarterfinals) … Named to the Florida Athletic Coaches Association District 8 Team … Named all-area as a senior and junior … Rated a three-star recruit by ESPN … All-area and all-district selection in weightlifting
Personal: Son of Kara Cheese and Derrick Graham … Father, Derrick Graham, Sr., played nine seasons in the NFL for the Raiders, Seahawks and Chiefs … Born May 21, 2002 … Has one brother, Deltrice, and a sister, Kenina
Navy Harris (6-1, 237, LB, Phenix City, Ala. | Hutchinson CC | Glenwood School)
Hutchinson CC: Recorded 21 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, one sack, a forced fumble and a pass break up in his two seasons at Hutchinson Community College … Rated the No. 6 inside linebacker at the JUCO level by 247Sports
High School: Named to the Alabama Sports Writers Association All-State Second Team following his senior season at Glenwood School … Recorded 84 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and five sacks as a senior; also added an interception return for a touchdown
Personal: Born March 3, 2000 … Son of Vanessa and Kevin Graves … Has one brother, Kevin, and one sister, Kiara
George Jackson (5-11, 190, S, Rolling Fork, Miss. | Mississippi Delta CC | South Delta HS)
Mississippi Delta CC: Recorded 79 tackles, six tackles for, a forced fumble, four interceptions and six pass break ups in his two seasons at Mississippi Delta Community College … Breakout sophomore season with 58 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and three interceptions
High School: Four-year letterman at both defensive back and wide receiver at South Delta High School … Named to the all-state and all-district teams for both offense and defense as a junior and senior… Also lettered in track & field
Personal: Son of Crystal Hunt and Elijah Ford
T.J. Jackson (6-1, 280, DT, Millbrook, Ala. | Stanhope Elmore HS)
High School: Recorded 72 tackles, 41 tackles for loss and 11 sacks as a senior at Stanhope Elmore High School … Credited with five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a blocked punt … Helped lead the Mustangs to a 9-3 record and a berth in the second round of the Alabama 6A playoffs … As a junior, finished with 51 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and a defensive touchdown
Personal: Born May 4, 2002 … Son of Tameca and Raynard Barnes
Tez Johnson (5-10, 150, WR, Pinson, Ala. | Pinson Valley HS)
High School: Helped lead Pinson Valley to the Alabama 6A semifinals as a senior and the Alabama 6A State Championship as a junior … As a senior, caught 62 passes for 1,140 yards and 12 touchdowns in nine games … Selected to play in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game … Rated as one of the top 65 players in the state of Alabama and a three-star recruit by 247Sports … Listed as a top 40 player in the state and top 150 receiver in the country plus a three-star recruit by ESPN … Caught 106 passesqZASXSA for 1,457 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior and was named to the Alabama Sports Writers Association 6A All-State First Team – played with Auburn starting quarterback Bo Nix … Caught 17 passes for 247 yards and three touchdowns against Clay-Chalkville as a junior – 17 catches rank as the eighth most in a game in AHSAA history while 247 yards rank as the 22nd most … Named Offensive MVP at The Opening Regionals in Nashville
Personal: Son of Shamika Posey and stepfather John Posey and Krista and Patrick Nix … Has four brothers, Tae, Keywone, Bo and Caleb, and three sisters, Keynila, Emma Grace and Sara … Born May 18, 2002
Deyunkrea Lewis (6-3, 205, TE, Montgomery, Ala. | Robert E. Lee HS)
High School: Caught 45 passes for 542 yards and five touchdowns as a senior at Robert E. Lee High School … Added 16 pancake blocks … Returned four punts for 37 yards and completed a pass … Rated as the No. 71 tight end in the country, a top 60 player in the state of Alabama and as a three-star recruit by 247Sports … Rated as a top 60 player in the state of Alabama and as a three-star recruit by ESPN … Also plays basketball for the Generals
Personal: Born Sept. 1, 2002 … Son of Unkrea Lewis and Stephanie Chaney
Chase Little (6-6, 306, OL, Montgomery, Ala. | Montgomery Catholic)
High School: Graded out 91 percent with 103 pancake blocks (eight per game) including 21 vs. Tallassee and 12 vs. UMS-Wright as a senior at Montgomery Catholic … Helped lead the Knights to a region title and a berth in the Alabama 4A quarterfinals … Honorable mention all-state selection as a junior at Lowndes Academy … Rated as a top 75 player in the state of Alabama and as a three-star recruit by 247Sports … Rated as a top 50 player in the state of Alabama and as a three-star recruit by Rivals … Rated as a top 70 player in the state of Alabama and as a three-star recruit by ESPN … Played in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game
Personal: Born March 14, 2002 … Son of Kelli Little
Parker McNeil (6-5, 237, QB, Austin, Texas | Navarro College | McNeil HS)
Navarro College: Named the National Junior College Athletic Association Offensive Player of the Year following his sophomore season … Two-time first team All-American at Navarro College after throwing for 5,635 yards and 56 touchdowns in 21 career games for the Bulldogs … Finished his JUCO career with a 62.9 completion percentage and a 348.5 yards per game average … Rated as the No. 2 pro style quarterback at the JUCO level by 247Sports … Holds the Southwest Junior College Football Conference and Navarro College records for completions, attempts, passing yards and touchdown passes … Only the fourth player since 1970 and first since 2004-05 to lead the NJCAA in passing yards in back-to-back seasons – had 691 more passing yards than the next closest player his sophomore season … Threw for a school record 552 yards with six touchdowns in a game against Trinity Valley CC as a freshman … As a sophomore, led the country in completions, yards, touchdowns and ranked third in pass efficiency and completion percentage
High School: Played at McNeil High School where he was named second team all-district as a junior and senior … Academic all-state
Personal: Born Dec. 30, 1998 … Son of Laurie and Will McNeil … Has one brother, Luke
Luis Medina (6-1, 291, DT, Summerville, Ga. | Chattooga HS)
High School: Named to the Georgia 7-2A all-district first team following his senior year at Chattooga High School … Finished senior season with 76 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and two sacks over 11 games … As a junior, recorded 110 tackles, eight tackles for loss and seven sacks … Rated as one of the top 110 defensive tackles in the country and as a three-star player by 247Sports … Won the Georgia state championship in wrestling at the 285-pound weight class
Personal: Born Dec. 6, 2001 … Son of Savannah Shockley … Grandparents are Charles and Betty Shockley
Quincey Miller (6-3, 218, DE, Austell, Ga. | Pebblebrook HS)
High School: Recorded 221 tackles, 29.5 sacks, 42 tackles for loss, 12 forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries and 12 pass break ups in 21 games as a junior and senior at Pebblebrook High School … Named to the Georgia 2-7A All-Region First Team as a senior … Rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports and ESPN … GA Elite both as a junior and senior … Named the Pebblebrook Defensive Player of the Year as a senior … Added five sacks, eight tackles for loss and three forced fumbles in just four games as a sophomore … Played basketball and threw the shot put
Personal: Son of Cynthia and Anthony Miller … Born Nov. 10, 2001 … Has two sisters, Ja’Vanity and Charisma … Cousin Tabarius Peterson played football at Louisville
Marcus Rogers (6-3, 200, WR, Smyrna, Ga. | Iowa Western CC | Georgia Southern | Campbell HS)
Iowa Western CC: Rated as one of the top 20 wide receivers in junior college and a three-star recruit by 247Sports … Caught 10 passes for 153 yards and a touchdown in his lone season at Iowa Western CC … Helped lead the Reivers to an 9-3 record and victory over No. 8 Hinds in the Graphic Edge Bowl; Iowa Western won eight straight games to end the season, including five against teams in in the final NJCAA rankings … Iowa Western finished the season ranked No. 4 in the NJCAA Poll
Georgia Southern: Played in all 13 games and stated two as a two freshman in 2018 … Caught one pass for eight yards on the season
High School: Named the Campbell High School MVP … Named to the Georgia 2-7A all-region first team following his junior season … Two-time first team all-region selection and a top track performer in the county
Personal: Full name is Marcus James Rogers … Born April 3 … Son of Lacotcha Davis … Has one sister, Ariel
Gage Saint (6-5, 275, OL, Town Creek, Ala. | Hatton HS)
High School: Named Hatton High Schools Offensive Player of the Year following his senior year where he recorded 50 pancake blocks and graded out at 93 percent … Also recorded 48 tackles, seven tackles for loss and a sack on defense as a senior … Rated as one of the top 125 offensive tackles in the country and a top 60 player in the state of Alabama by 247Sports; also a three-star recruit … Rated as one of the top 125 offensive tackles in the country and a top 55 player in the state of Alabama by ESPN; also a three-star recruit … As a junior, earned first team all-area, all-region and all-county with 61 pancake blocks
Personal: Born March 21, 2002 … Son of Jennifer Thompson
Logan Self (6-4, 290, OL, Trussville, Ala. | Hewitt Trussville HS)
High School: Leader on an offense line that paved the way for Hewitt Trussville High School to set a school record with nearly 459 yards per game … Named to the USA Today All-USA Alabama Football Second Team following his junior season … Rated as one of the top 120 offensive guards in the country, a top 75 player in the state of Alabama and as a three-star recruit by 247Sports … Selected to play in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game … Rated by ESPN as the No. 17 center in the country and No. 66 player in the state; three-star recruit … Helped lead Trussville to a victory over No. 1 and eventual state champion Thompson in season finale
Personal: Born April 30, 2002 … Son of Brandon and Crystal Self
Darrell Starling (6-1, 200, S, Pelham, Ga. | Pelham HS)
High School: Named the Georgia 1-1A Player of the Year following his senior season at Pelham High School … Led Pelham to an 11-2 record and trip to the Georgia 1A semifinals as a senior … Helped lead the Hornets to a perfect 10-0 regular season and a berth in the state semifinals as a junior … Rated as one of the top 116 athletes in the country and as a three-star player by 247Sports … Rated as a three-star recruit by Rivals … Rated as one of the top 90 athletes in the country and as a three-star player by ESPN … Also started at point guard for Pelham
Personal: Born Jan. 12, 2002 … Son of Jmeka Moore-Starling and Darrell Starling, Sr. … Has two brothers, Duatrez and Kaleb … and a sister, Neisha
Kyle Toole (6-2, 215, QB, Leesburg, Ga. | Lee County HS)
High School: Led Lee County High School to back-to-back state titles as a sophomore and junior … Trojans posted a combined 29-2 record in those two seasons … Posted a 40-4 record as a starting quarterback for the Trojans … For his career, completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 5,749 yards and 63 touchdowns with just four interceptions … School record holder for career passing yards … As a junior, led Lee County to a 15-1 record and a Georgia 6A state title, the Trojans’ second straight title … Threw for 3,072 yards with 34 touchdowns, a 66 percent completion percentage and just two interceptions … Named all-region and all-state and was the Albany Herald Offensive Player of the Year … Rated as one of the top 55 pro style quarterbacks in the country and as three star recruit by 247Sports … Three-star quarterback according to both Rivals and ESPN … All-region selection in basketball
Personal: Born June 13, 2002 … Son of Francis and Teresa Toole … Has two brothers, Ryan and Corey
Kimani Vidal (5-8, 196, RB, Marietta, Ga. | Marietta HS)
High School: Led Marietta to the Georgia 7A state title as a senior; named the game’s MVP as he rushed for a pair of touchdowns in Marietta’s 17-9 win over Lowndes … Was Marietta’s first state title since 1967 … Rushed for 1,589 yards and 24 touchdowns in 15 games (105.9 yards per game) … Averaged 6.8 yards per carry and topped the 100-yard mark in seven different games … Also caught 25 passes for 397 yards and five touchdowns … Rushed for 954 yards and 11 touchdowns with a 6.2 yards per carry average as a junior at Marietta … Rated as one of the top 65 running backs in the country and as a three-star player by 247Sports … Rated as the No. 38 running back in the country, the No. 53 player in Georgia and as a three-star player by ESPN … Earned all-region honors as a senior and junior … State finalist in the shot put as a junior
Personal: Born Aug. 28, 2001 … Son of Kwame and Dayna Vidal … Father played football at Florida A&M … Has one sister, Kaylin
Cam Williams (6-5, 228, BAN, Loganville, Ga. | Loganville HS)
High School: Registered 72 tackles, four sacks, six hurries three forced fumbles and a pair of pass break ups as a senior at Loganville High School … Rated as one of the top 110 players in the country at his position and as a three-star player per 247Sports … ESPN rated three-star prospect and a top 150 player nationally at his position … Selected to play in the Offense-Defense All-American Bowl in Daytona Beach and GACA North/South All-Star Classic following his junior and senior seasons … Also plays basketball for the Red Devils
Personal: Born Oct. 31, 2002 … Son of Kim and David Blythers … Has one brother, Xavier, and one sister, Skylar
Zion Williams (5-11, 190, DB, Omaha, Neb. | Iowa Western CC | Wayne State | Omaha North HS)
Prior to Troy: Recorded 31 tackles, three tackles for loss, a fumble recovery, an interception and 13 pass break ups as a sophomore at Iowa Western … Helped lead the Reivers to an 9-3 record and victory over No. 8 Hinds in the Graphic Edge Bowl; Iowa Western won eight straight games to end the season, including five against teams in in the final NJCAA rankings … Iowa Western finished the season ranked No. 4 in the NJCAA Poll … Named to the ICCAC All-Region Team
High School: Named to the Omaha World Herald and Lincoln Journal Star All-Nebraska football teams following his senior season at Omaha North High School ... Recorded eight interceptions and had a Class A record four interceptions returned for touchdowns; also set the record for interception return yards ... Helped Omaha North to a 12-1 record and Class A runner-up finish … Added 24 catches for 583 yards and seven touchdowns ... Named Class A first team all-state, all-Metro Conference and Metro Conference Defensive Player of the Year … Selected to play in the 2017 Shrine Bowl … Lettered one year in basketball for the Vikings
Personal: Son of Lakeshia Williams ... Born Dec. 23, 1998 … Has one brother, Keshaun, and a sister, Keona
