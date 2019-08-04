TROY – Everyone keeps getting it wrong about Carlton Martial. Every time Troy’s sophomore linebacker reaches the “ceiling” others assign to him, he raises the roof.
Just before training camp last season, the diminutive inside linebacker (5-10, 217) from Mobile earned a scholarship after a walk-on season in which he redshirted.
He rewarded that faith Troy’s coaches had in him by having a massive freshman season. Martial started nine games and was second on the team with 76 tackles – the sixth highest total by a freshman in the country. In the Trojans’ bowl victory over Buffalo in his hometown, the McGill-Toolen product had six tackles, forced two fumbles and recovered a fumble.
He was named to the Freshman All-America teams at USA Today , the Football Writers Association of America and The Athletic.
Martial keeps surprising people ready to move on after looking at his size. In fact, he uses the limitations of his frame as fuel for a non-stop motor on the field. And, sure, there’s a little chip on his shoulder that stays in place. He still sees himself as a walk-on.
“I know I still have a lot to prove,” Martial said when the Trojans reported for camp. “I always think about, ‘OK, you have to be better than you were last year.’ Last year was last year. Leave that in the past.
“This is a whole new year, a whole new coaching staff, a whole new schedule, a whole different team.”
So much for resting on his laurels. Martial said he’s eager to improve his overall game.
“Stamina, being able to play more plays,” he said when asked where he wants to improve the most. “Having a more complete grasp of the defense and knowing what I have to do, as well as my teammates.”
Defensive coordinator Brandon Hall smiles when asked about Martial and his role with the defense.
“You wish you had 11 of him,” Hall said. “He’s the ultimate underdog. I think you have to appreciate where he came from and how he earned his scholarship.”
But even with that praise there is a tinge of unintended shade. Martial has been not just a productive football player, but a star at every level in which he’s competed. He was twice named the Mobile area defensive player of the year as a junior and senior at McGill-Toolen.
Once he earned his way onto the field his ability and his instinctiveness took over. That’s a quality Hall wants Martial to maintain or even enhance.
“He’s a great football player and we’ve just got to do a good job of not coaching the football player out of him,” the defensive coordinator said. “Obviously, we’ll tell him what we want to do (as a defense), but at the same time let him make plays. The thing he’s always going to do is he’s going to lead by example with effort.”
Martial said there is plenty to work on, especially in the early part of camp, for him individually and for what will be a young Troy defense.
“This camp is really going to show what type of team we’re going to be this year,” he said as he talked about the mental challenges players face.
Hall said these early days of camp are a test of mind and body.
“The biggest thing now is getting them acclimated to playing again,” the coordinator said. “During the summer they have their own workouts that they do. They’re short. Now all of a sudden you bring them out here in this humidity and they’re going two hours straight through and you’re pushing them to go full speed every snap.
“The biggest thing for us right now is what they do between meetings and practice and making sure they’re sleeping and hydrating and doing the things that they need to do to continue to practice every day. The biggest thing for us this camp is to try to create some continuity with our ones and twos. They only way we’re going to do that is if these guys practice.”
Martial said the Trojans have to get better every day.
“Coaches say stack those pennies every single day,” he said. “By the end of camp we’ll have enough pennies to be where we need to be.”
He was asked how he will combat the “sophomore jinx.”
“Keep my head down, working hard, playing like I’m still a walk-on,” he said. “You still have to have that grind mentality.”
