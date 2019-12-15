CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Matt Ryan tied his career high with a season-high 23 points as Chattanooga edged past Troy 84-80 in overtime on Sunday.
David Jean-Baptiste had 15 points for Chattanooga (7-5), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Ramon Vila added 12 points. Jonathan Scott had 11 points for the hosts.
Desmond Williams had 20 points for the Trojans (4-7). Darian Adams added 19 points and eight assists. Zay Williams had 12 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.
Vila gave Chattanooga the lead for good in overtime with consecutive baskets for a 79-75 lead. Two Scott free throws made it 84-77 with 10 seconds left before Desmond Williams made a 3-pointer with five seconds left.
Ryan tied the game at 73-all in regulation on a 3-pointer with just under two minutes left and that was the score entering overtime.
The Mocs improve to 2-0 against the Trojans on the season. Chattanooga defeated Troy 74-68 on Nov. 12. Chattanooga faces UNC Asheville on the road on Saturday. Troy plays Coastal Carolina at home on Thursday.
Troy women 90, UTC 51: Troy's offense erupts for its best performance of the season behind Kayla Robinson's career milestone as Troy earns a convincing victory at Chattanooga Sunday afternoon to improve to 7-2 on the year.
Kayla Robinson, who completed finals just a few days ago and posted the best GPA of her collegiate career, completed her chase for 1,000 career points on Sunday with a 15-point performance against the Mocs. Robinson entered Sunday's contest with 985 career points, and the senior guard put up the 15 points she needed in just three quarters of action to become the 23rd member of the Troy 1,000 point club.
After Chattanooga scored the first six points of the game the Trojans offense began to show shines of life as they went on a 16-6 run to end the quarter. After a second quarter that went back-and-forth, Troy went into the locker room with a slim 31-26 advantage.
Troy blitzed Chattanooga in the third for 34 points on 68 percent shooting from the field and 50 percent from behind-the-arc, scoring more points in that one quarter than in the first two quarters combined.
Eight different Trojans recorded points in the frame, as Tiyah Johnson led the way with all seven of her points coming in the third. After the third frame Troy had built a 65-36 lead and wouldn't look back as they eventually took a 40-point lead, their largest of the afternoon late in the fourth quarter at 88-48.
