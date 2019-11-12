Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM EST /10 PM CST/ THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EST /8 AM CST/ WEDNESDAY... * TEMPERATURE...LOWS 27 TO 32. * IMPACTS...FREEZING CONDITIONS COULD KILL CROPS AND OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FREEZE WARNING MEANS SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES ARE IMMINENT OR HIGHLY LIKELY. THESE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS AND OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION. &&