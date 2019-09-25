TROY – Troy’s defense, humbled two weeks by Southern Mississippi, bounced back in the Trojans’ 35-7 victory at Akron last weekend.
“I think the biggest thing was we didn’t have the mental errors,” Troy defensive coordinator Brandon Hall said. “Last week, I thought, was really good. I thought our kids were ready to play.
“The biggest thing, too, is we started fast, like Campbell (first game). We came out the first series, stopped them, got the sack, kind of set the momentum. We were able to affect the quarterback for the rest of the day.”
Nose guard Will Choloh got that early sack, a 7-yard stop that set the tone.
“That was the goal, just come out and hit them in the mouth early and see if they are going to fold,” said Choloh, the 6-foot, 289-pounder from Lawrenceville, Ga., said. “They were frustrated. …
“It was just us executing. Once we started doing everything right, once everybody starting taking care of their business we put them out of the game quite early.”
The defense got its first two turnovers of the season against the Zips. Linebacker Justin Whisenhunt forced a fumble and safety Jaquez Dunmore recovered for the Trojans in the first quarter. Then late in the game, backup cornerback Orlando Lacey of Opp made Troy’s first interception.
Career firsts: Tight end A.J. Lewis, a redshirt freshman from Mobile, not only caught his first career pass, he turned it into his first career touchdown on the game’s first score. Kaleb Barker zipped an 8-yard pass to Lewis for the score.
Bret Clark, a sophomore slot receiver from New Hope, scored his first career TD when he caught an 11-yard strike from Barker late in the third quarter for a 35-7 Troy lead.
“It felt great. Can’t describe it, it’s just a great feeling. I had a smile on my face the whole time,” Lewis said. “I knew the ball was coming to me. The coach told me all I had to do was run and I was going to be open. … Kaleb Barker threw it on the money and I found the end zone.”
Lewis was walk-on running back Tanner Blatt’s road roommate on the trip to Ohio.
“I was really proud of him,” Lewis said. “I told him to be comfortable and do you.”
Asked if the walk-on was nervous, Lewis shook his head.
“I don’t think he was that nervous. I think when he got his first carry he knew what to do,” the tight end said.
Choloh said Blatt and Lewis both provided energy to the team.
“Seeing (Blatt) in the game got us really excited,” the nose guard said. “Seeing A.J. Lewis score his first touchdown – especially since he came in with us, we were really excited about that, too.”
Remembering Yamini: Troy head coach Chip Lindsey opened his Tuesday press conference noting the passing of former Trojan Naazier Yamini, who played from 1999 to 2003.
“While I only met him once or twice, I know he was near and dear to our program and the Trojan family,” Lindsey said. “He’s a former teammate of two of our staff members, so I got to find out a little bit more about him.
“Naazir was a former roommate of both (director of player development) Jamaal Smith and (defensive line coach) Davern Williams. Hopefully the family is making it through these tough times, but we wanted to send our thoughts and prayers.”
Players of the Week: Lindsey said Troy’s players of the week for the Akron game were running back DK Billingsley on offense, cornerback Jawon McDowell on defense and Luke Whittemore on special teams.
Billingsley, in his first career start, had 22 carries for 100 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown.
“He did a great job running the football for us and did a great job in protection as well. So, I’m very pleased with him,” Lindsey said.
McDowell a senior, graded out at 86 percent – “which is very high for a defensive back,” Lindsey noted – and broke up two passes.
“It was very good to see him play well,” Lindsey said. “He’s been here for a long time and has improved tremendously since the spring.”
Whittemore drew praise by saving valuable yardage when he caught Akron punts and prevented them from hitting the ground.
RB depth update: Running back B.J. Smith, the Sun Belt’s Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, had successful surgery last week on his season-ending knee injury, Lindsey said.
“They say it went great. I think with his surgery you’re talking about putting things back naturally, like God made them. Maybe it’ll be a little better recovery, I guess,” Lindsey said. “But it’s going to take a lot of rehab, a lot of hard work.
“That’s what a lot of people don’t understand. When you have a knee injury, ACL, any of those things, the work to get back is really hard. You have to be driven. That’s one thing I’ve been impressed with Kaleb (Barker) about – B.J. will be no different.
“You take a guy that’s never been hurt before, he doesn’t understand, hey, if I’m not driven I’m not going to get back to 100 percent or even a lot of times better. I think there’s proof of that all over the football world.”
Backup running backs Jabir Daughtry-Frye and Jamontez Woods were sidelined last week against Akron. Lindsey was asked if Troy would get those players back this week for the Sun Belt opener against Arkansas State.
“I think there’s a good chance we could get one or two of them back – and that would really help us,” the coach said. “But we’re not really going to know until later in the week because you don’t know how they progress in treatment and so forth. But hopefully we’ll get a couple back.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.