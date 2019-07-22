NEW ORLEANS – Kaleb Barker has a triple crown that no football player would want. You can keep the grand slam, too.
Barker, Troy’s senior quarterback, knew it was bad when he went down after a scramble against Georgia State in the sixth game of the season last year.
He had suffered two previous ACL injuries – the first in his junior season at Priceville High School in Decatur, the second after his senior season. No. 3 came against Georgia State – all three on his right knee.
“I don’t want to say I’ve gotten used to it,” the 6-foot-1, 206-pounder said. “You kind of have to take it a certain way and learn from it. Each time, I’ve learned something different.”
He was mentally strong enough to handle the injury. He was physically strong enough to endure the grueling rehab. But emotionally, that injury took a toll.
“It was more upsetting due to the circumstances of me having to work for the spot and then getting it and having that happen,” he said, noting his battle with former Troy teammate and current Kentucky transfer Sawyer Smith for the starting job last season. “But it’s opened the door for a lot of other things.”
In fact, Barker would much prefer looking ahead than looking back.
“Dr. Dugas (Jeffrey Dugas, Troy’s renowned orthopaedic surgeon) got me right,” Barker said, eager to get back into the fray.
Barker was asked by a reporter what his “Madden grade” would be if the video game NCAA Football 2019 were available. The senior smiled for one of the few times on Monday.
“I don’t know. I feel like I’d kind of be overlooked, probably like a low B,” the ultra-competitive Barker said. “That’s pretty typical because I feel like I’m always pushed to the side. ‘Hey, he tore his ACL last year, so let’s grade him low.’ I don’t know. We’ll see how this year goes and hopefully that’ll raise that.”
He was held out of contact in the spring, but first-year head coach Chip Lindsey said that was as much precautionary as anything. Barker still participated in seven-on-seven drills and all non-contact work. The quarterback and the new coach hit it off quickly.
“Him being approachable and me being the quarterback, it made the whole transition easier for me,” Barker. “I was able to go talk to him about anything that happened. We trust each other. If I see anything that alarms me I’ll go straight to him. He’ll come up and ask me about stuff on the team. Him being approachable is definitely the best thing.”
Lindsey said that mutual trust is “huge” – with the entire team, not just the quarterback.
“That’s the most important thing for our team,” the head coach said. “We had to build that trust from January to now with all of our coaches and I think we’ve done that.
“Now, I’m coaching Kaleb. He and I have to be on the same page. He and I both are going to get too much blame when things go bad and too much credit when things go good. We understand that. We’re very close. I’m all in with him.
“ He’s a talented guy, obviously, but he’s grown some as a leader, become more mature, become more approachable, become more of an easier guy to talk to.
“You’ve got to remember, this is a guy that had three ACL injuries. People have no idea how hard it is to come back from that. He’s done it three times. That tells you about his drive. This will be his last year and hopefully, it’ll go like he wants and we want and he’ll play really well.”
Playing to strengths: Lindsey was asked about senior fullback Zacc Weldon’s role and if it would expand to more rushing attempts.
“He’s a really good blocker for us – and he has been for a long time,” the head coach said of the senior from Skipperville who has started every game at fullback for three seasons. “I think our goal as coaches is to get the ball to our best players and I’m not sure he’s in that mix. To say he won’t run it, though, you never know.
“We threw him a ball in the spring. Now, he fumbled in the scrimmage. … But in a short-yardage situation you never know.”
QB connection: Barker is a year older than Appalachian State quarterback Zac Thomas, who was the Sun Belt’s Offensive Player of the Year in 2018.
The two veterans don’t know each other well, but remembered competing in a seven-on-seven high school camp event against each other in Daphne.
“I was going into my senior and he was going into his junior year,” Barker recalled. “That was a 4A (Priceville) playing against a 7A (Hewitt-Trussville). You can put this on the record: we beat them down there. I know all my boys remember that. Hopefully, we can do that again this year.”
They share another odd link, too. When Barker went to Birmingham after the injury last season, Thomas’ mother, Rita, did his MRI.
“She said I had a Troy shirt on,” Barker said. “Kind of ironic.”
“My mom works for St. Vincent’s. She works with Dr. (James) Andrews and Dr. Dugas,” Zac Thomas said. “We kind of kept in touch last year.
“As soon as it happened, I texted him to say I was praying for him. I mean, we all have the same goal in mind. The kid, he’s a baller. He was having a great year until that happened. I hated to hear that for him.”
Finding the strengths: Lindsey typically prefers a wide open passing attack. He also noted that he had two 1,000-yard rushers at Southern Mississippi.
“For us I think air raid is obviously who we are and that’s what we’re going to be,” Lindsey said. “But at the end of the day – and I think Neal (Brown) is a great example of that – last you put the ball in the hands of your playmakers, and that’s what we’re going to do.
“Whoever our best playmakers are, hey, let’s make sure we get these guys the ball as many times as we can.”
Troy running back B.J. Smith, a 1,000-yard rusher last season, is the league’s Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. Lindsey said Jabir Frye and DK Billingsley will also get carries out of the backfield.
“It comes down to a number games,” Lindsey said. “If there’s too many in the box, we need to throw it. If there’s not, we need to run it – and try to keep it that simple.”
One running back who won’t see action is Texas A&M transfer Charles Strong, who will have to sit out a transfer year.
“He’s not going to be available this year, but excited about his future here at Troy,” Lindsey said.
